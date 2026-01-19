The Chicago Bears lost the NFC Divisional Round game vs. the Los Angeles Rams in heartbreaking fashion. They were a single completion away from attempting a game-winning field goal. Facing a 2nd-and-8 at the Rams' 48, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw his third interception of the game.

Los Angeles proceeded to move the ball down the field and kick the game-winning field goal themselves.

But all of the talk in Chicago has been about the misconnection between Williams and Moore.

On Monday, the Bears' quarterback opened up about what went wrong on that fateful play, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

“Small things like that that show up in those moments that you may not have talked about, being on the same page, maybe you talked about it in Week 1 or Week 6, and it shows up in [Week 20],” Williams said.

This one will hurt for a bit. Caleb Williams said postgame that he thought DJ Moore would flatten his route on the OT pick. There was a ton of space and it likely would’ve been the kill shot from the Bears. pic.twitter.com/gZ00kgfnT0 — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) January 19, 2026

“You know, it’s something to learn from for myself, a learning experience, it’s something for us to learn from as an offense and as a team. We’ll go do that at some time.”

Following the loss, Williams acknowledged that he thought Moore was going to flatten the route. That would have brought him more across the field and not as deep. Instead, he continued the post pattern, while Rams cornerback Kam Curl made a diving play on the ball.

Fans and television pundits were quick to criticize Moore for seemingly giving up on the play.

Nevertheless, it was a hugely successful season for the Bears. The Ben Johnson hire seems to have worked overnight, and Williams took a massive step forward in his second year in the NFL. The future is bright in Chicago for the first time in a very long time.