Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a rough rookie year overall, which included losing his head coach. Entering his second year, Williams is cleaning the slate and setting new goals. Those goals include making Williams one of the best quarterbacks in the history of Chicago's historic franchise.

#Bears QB Caleb Williams says a couple of his personal goals this season are to become the first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history and to complete 70% of his passes. (🎥 @fox32sports)pic.twitter.com/97Y8AnDGwS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I have self-goals. That's to be the first 4,000 yard passer in Bears history. That's a goal of mine,” Williams said on Tuesday at Bears training camp, per the 33rd Team. “70 percent completion. That helps the team, keeps us on the field.”

Williams is hoping to score as many points as he can for his team. In his rookie season, Chicago picked up just five victories. The Bears quarterback threw for 3,541 yards in his rookie season, along with 20 touchdown passes.

Williams was the no. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in the 2024 draft.

Caleb Williams has a lot to improve this coming season for the Bears

While Williams put up some respectable numbers for Chicago, he also had his fair share of struggles. The Bears quarterback was sacked 68 times in his rookie year. Those sacks frequently came at inopportune times for his offense.

Williams took the lion's share of responsibility for that issue at the end of last year.

“There's been a stupid — excuse my language — but a stupid idea behind my offensive linemen,” Williams said in January, per ESPN. “The connotation behind my offensive line has been annoying and frustrating because they work their tail off to be able to go out there. The negative connotation behind them, they come in and work their butt off each day, each week.

“I've taken sacks, yes. And a good amount have been on me, whether it's small things of getting the ball out of my hands and maybe dirting it, not trying to find the perfect route, perfect play, maybe it's just throwing it out of bounds, dirting it, finding the checkdown faster. And the other one is not trying to make plays all the time.”

The Bears have a new head coach this season in Ben Johnson. He takes over for Matt Eberflus. Johnson has an objective for his young quarterback.

“We certainly have goals that we strive for. It's not a secret, I have told him I would love for him on the season to complete 70 percent of his balls,” Johnson said at training camp on Tuesday, per the team. “It's a lofty goal. It's one that we are going to strive for.”

Bears players are all reporting for training camp on Tuesday.