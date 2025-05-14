The Chicago Bears are entering the 2025 season with a new vision, new leadership, and sky-high expectations with Caleb Williams at the center of it all.

NFL insider Adam Schefter sparked debate in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, by NFL on ESPN. Schefter highlighted the stark contrast between how the league views Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

“Think about the expectations that are on Caleb Williams compared to the way we are talking about Jayden Daniels. It's night and day.”

.@AdamSchefter puts the pressure on Bears HC Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams this season. "Think about the expectations that are on Caleb Williams compared to the way we are talking about Jayden Daniels. It's night and day." — NFL on ESPN

While Daniels led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie, Williams is still adapting. His 2024 season (3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns) flashed promise but was marred by inconsistency, a league-leading 68 sacks, and a disappointing Bears 5-12 record. That's where Ben Johnson, Chicago's new head coach, comes in, and his impact could define the franchise's future.

Johnson, known for his quarterback development in Detroit, is tailoring an offense around Williams' strengths. The Chicago offense in 2024 lacked identity. Johnson is changing that with a customized system blending structured reads and off-script creativity. He's emphasizing play-action and under-center work to clean up Williams' mechanics and elevate the entire Bears quarterback room.

Notably, the Bears have surrounded their signal-caller with upgraded talent, guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, receiver Luther Burden III, and tight end Colston Loveland. This revamped supporting cast gives Johnson the tools to unlock Williams' full potential.

But comparisons to Jayden Daniels raise the bar. Daniels already delivered postseason success, while Williams is being judged on projection. Johnson's coaching could bridge that gap — or expose it further.

Schefter summed it up best.

“This comes down to whether Ben Johnson can make Caleb Williams the quarterback the Bears thought they were getting when they drafted him number one overall.”

As Week 1 nears, the pressure on Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, and the entire Bears quarterback narrative is undeniable. Now it's time to prove the hype is justified.