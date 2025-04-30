The Chicago Bears have been one of the most exciting teams to follow throughout the 2025 offseason. Chicago made several exciting moves, including hiring Ben Johnson as head coach. The Bears also added several talented players during the 2025 NFL Draft. One NFL analyst praised Chicago for making some of the best picks in this year's draft.

ESPN's Matt Miller released an article on Wednesday that ranks the best 100 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Miller gave the Bears the top spot for their selection of WR Luther Burden III in the second round.

“Burden was my top wide receiver in the class (I'm counting Travis Hunter as a two-way player), and he landed in a great situation with the Bears and new coach Ben Johnson,” Miller wrote. “Burden's yards-after-catch ability is terrific, and Johnson's scheme has been elite at creating space for wide receivers. Burden likely starts as a slot receiver with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze flanking him, but he thrived in that alignment at Missouri.”

Burden is an electric receiver who will fit into Chicago's offense perfectly.

The Bears have plenty of offensive weapons, so Burden will not be under pressure to thrive right away.

Ben Johnson must be salivating thinking about all of the ways he can use Moore, Odunze, and Burden to threaten opposing defenses.

Matt Miller also praised Bears for selecting Colston Loveland in the first round

Miller also praised the Bears for selecting tight end Colston Loveland in the first round. He ranked it at seventh on this top-100 list.

Ben Johnson pounded the table for Sam LaPorta when he was the OC in Detroit. It stands to reason that Johnson will want to use Loveland in a similar capacity in Chicago.

“I had Loveland as my No. 1 tight end, and apparently the Bears agreed; they made him the top tight end drafted,” Miller wrote. “His ability in the passing game — he runs routes like a receiver and has the speed to separate from linebackers and safeties — makes Loveland an easy comparison to Sam LaPorta, who Bears coach Ben Johnson had great success with in Detroit. Value, need and scheme fit all match with this pick.”

While Miller and the Bears have Loveland as the top tight end in this class, many would argue that Tyler Warren would have been a better pick.

The Bears have done everything in their power to set up Caleb Williams for a breakout season in 2025.

It will be exciting to see how the Bears perform on the field later this fall.