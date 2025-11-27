The Chicago Bears (8-3) will be without three linebackers when they face the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) on Black Friday, according to the team’s latest injury report released Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that T.J. Edwards, Ruben Hyppolite II and Noah Sewell have all been ruled out for the Week 13 matchup between two 8–3 teams.

Edwards, sidelined with hand and hamstring injuries, will miss his sixth game of the season. The 29-year-old veteran has played in five contests, totaling 31 tackles — 12 solo and 19 assisted — along with three passes defended and 1.5 stuffs for two stuffed yards. His absence removes one of Chicago’s most experienced defensive players as the team prepares to face the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Bears ruled out three LBs for Friday’s game vs. the Eagles: T.J. Edwards, Ruben Hyppolite II and Noah Sewell. pic.twitter.com/YRvtn0UkGf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bears’ injury issues widen entering Week 13 Black Friday matchup vs. Eagles

Hyppolite II, a 24-year-old rookie, will also be unavailable due to a shoulder injury. He has appeared in seven games this season, recording six tackles. Sewell, in the midst of a career year, will miss time with an elbow injury. The 23-year-old linebacker has posted 55 tackles — including 31 solo — one forced fumble and six stuffs for three stuffed yards across nine games.

The team’s injury concerns extend beyond the linebacker unit. Offensive lineman Luke Newman (foot), defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (concussion) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) have all been ruled out. Defensive backs Kyler Gordon (calf) and Jaylon Johnson (groin) are listed as questionable.

Chicago enters the holiday matchup riding a four-game win streak and holding the top spot in the NFC North. The contest marks the start of a two-game road trip that continues in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) on Dec. 7.

Kickoff between the Bears and Eagles is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.