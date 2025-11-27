With the Chicago Bears taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in what will be a key NFC matchup, it's also potentially an emotional game for star CJ Gardner-Johnson. The Bears' defensive back in Gardner-Johnson will face his former team, speaking truthfully about returning to Philadelphia and the narrative surrounding that.

Gardner-Johnson had played two seasons with Philadelphia, with the recent one being in 2024, where he was a part of the Super Bowl-winning team, looking to bring those winning ways to Chicago. However, Gardner-Johnson is downplaying any storyline surrounding the contest.

“I got shipped off. So it didn’t last too good, it didn’t last too long,” Gardner-Johnson said, according to Marquee Sports Network. “So I'm just here to, everybody wants me to get out of my body for this weekend, but to be honest with you, I'm ready to play football. The past is the past, that Super Bowl championship, that's last year, it’s a new season. Time to move on.”

Speaking about the 27-year-old, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would express how much he loves the safety and how they had “great times together.” The head coach would even say how much he ‘misses' Gardner-Johnson, according to Bleeding Green Nation.

Bears' CJ Gardner-Johnson catches up with Eagles teammates

As the Bears activated key players in preparation for the matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there's no doubt that memories were made between Gardner-Johnson and some in the opposing organization. Eagles star Reed Blankenship would speak about catching up with Gardner-Johnson, according to NJ.com.

“(C.J.) actually texted me last night, and we caught up a little bit,” Blankenship said on Tuesday. “I’m proud of what he’s doing. I’ve always respected him as a player and especially as a brother. I still believe that we’re family. And I’m glad he’s doing well. I love to see him play regardless of where he’s at.”

“He’s dominating,” Blankenship continued. “I love to see that. And if the emotions run high, they run high. He’s a great ball player, and he plays with that emotion. But I’m glad he’s doing well.”

At any rate, Gardner-Johnson looks to get one on his former team on Friday.