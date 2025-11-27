For the last few weeks, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with a ton of injuries on their defense. Despite their wounds, though, Chicago has somehow gone 8-3 through the first twelve weeks of the season. With a pivotal matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles coming up, the Bears are getting some much-needed reinforcements from the secondary.

“The #Bears are activating Pro Bowl CB Jaylon Johnson and starting DB Kyler Gordon from IR in advance of Friday’s game vs. the #Eagles, sources say,” Ian Rapoport reported.

The Bears have been severely short-handed in the last few weeks on defense. In particular, their linebackers and defensive backs were hit pretty hard by the injury bug. Johnson and Gordon have been out for the last few weeks for a myriad of reasons. For Johnson, the star cornerback has been out since Week 2 after suffering a core injury that required surgery. As for Gordon, he's been on the IR since Week 8 due to a calf and groin injury.

Chicago has done remarkably well even without the supposed CB1 and CB2 of the team for most of the season. A big reason for that is the emergence of Nahshon Wright. Wright leads the NFL in interceptions this season with five picks this year. It brings an interesting dilemma for Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, as he decides whether to roll with the hot hands or to play his best players against the Eagles.

Chicago is looking to stay on top of the NFC North with a win over the Eagles. It's surprising that they're in this position at all in the first place. Now that they're here, though, expect the Bears to fight tooth and nail to keep their hold on the division that tormented them for many years.