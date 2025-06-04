The Chicago Bears are entering a new era under head coach Ben Johnson, and the cultural reset is already making waves. Wide receiver DJ Moore recently shed light on Johnson’s no-nonsense approach, especially regarding in-game demeanor and body language—an issue the new regime is addressing early.

The revamped Bears under Johnson are emphasizing emotional discipline — a key component for a franchise aiming to rebound from a 5-12 finish in 2024. During a recent media session, DJ Moore shared the core of Johnson’s message in a post to X, formerly twitter account CHSN Bears.

Ben Johnson's message to DJ Moore about bad body language: "Just don't do it."

“Just don’t do it. Just keep it inside,” Moore said in the clip, “We talked about it later, and just don't put it on film. Don't put it on TV. So you guys can't run with it. So that's how it is.”

Moore’s comments reflect a growing focus within the Bears organization on controlling optics and maintaining composure, especially in high-pressure moments that can easily be magnified by the cameras.

Johnson’s arrival came after a stellar run as offensive coordinator in Detroit. Now, with the Bears offense under his guidance, there's renewed focus—not just on playbooks, but behavior. Last season, Moore averaged a career-low 56.8 receiving yards per game, something the coaching staff is keen to reverse by shifting both on-field strategy and locker room culture.

One critical piece of that puzzle is second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who had an underwhelming rookie campaign. The Bears' offseason investments—highlighted by the revamped offensive line—were made with Williams' growth in mind. Johnson and his staff are investing deeply in mentorship, with support from player engagement teams and even veterans like Case Keenum.

From stadium development to front office restructuring, this culture overhaul aligns with broader efforts. But the heartbeat of it all lies in moments like Johnson’s pointed message to Moore—small shifts that signify a big-picture change for the Chicago Bears.

If the Bears offense can reflect this new discipline on the field, fans may finally see the franchise reclaim its competitive edge in 2025.