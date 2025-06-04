The Chicago Bears have had plenty of practices under new head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson made a bunch of changes on the coaching staff, which gives the Bears a new and improved look from a leadership standpoint. There are going to be a lot of eyes on Chicago this season, but they have the talent to live up to the hype.

In this year's draft, the Bears had the 10th overall pick. With Johnson's first pick as a head coach in the NFL, he selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. It came as a bit of a surprise, but Loveland is a receiving threat.

Chicago made seven other picks in the draft, but there is one player specifically that has made an impact during OTAs. Here's a hint, it is not Loveland or Luther Burden III, mainly because both of them have been absent from practice.

Ozzy Trapilo turning heads at OTAs

In the second round of the draft, the Bears had three picks. With their second pick in the second round, Chicago looked to bolster their offensive line. They took Ozzy Trapilo from Boston College. He comes in at 6-foot-8, 316 pounds, so he has the size to hold his own on the offensive line in the NFL.

Size can't be taught. However, technique on the line can be taught. Trapilo played both tackle positions in college. Most recently, he started 12 games for Boston College in 2024 before sitting out of their bowl game. However, Trapilo started his college career at left tackle. With his ability to play on both sides of the offensive line, he is going to be an asset.

His skill has already been showcased in OTAs. Per Bears analyst Clay Harbor, during one of the OTAs, Trapilo played every snap with the first team and was able to hold his own.

That is a great sign for Chicago, especially because Braxton Jones is still recovering from an injury he suffered last season. There is still a lot of summer left, but as it stands right now, Trapilo is looking to be the starting Left Tackle at Soldier Field this year.

Will Trapilo start this season?

It is hard to say whether or not Trapilo will be a starter. As mentioned, Jones is still recovering from an ankle injury. If he were healthy, there is a good chance Jones would get the edge over Trapilo just because of experience. However, Trapilo has not been a typical rookie during OTAs. In fact, he is already looking like a veteran tackle in the NFL.

“He just has this aura out there that he is just not confused like a rookie. He's looking like a veteran already,” Clay Harbor said about Trapilo, via Chicago Sports Network.

He is battling with Kiran Amegadjie right now, but all signs are pointing towards Trapilo winning the role. Johnson has given Trapilo some praise already in press conferences.

“The cool thing to see is Ozzy, for a guy that's a young player, he's really polished in terms of the mental aspect of the game. We're looking to key up some things, quicken up his steps, his identification process, and Kiran's [Amegadjie] done a nice job just for the little bit that we've had him as well,” Johnson said via Larry Mayer of the Bears official team website.

If the mental game is already there, it is only a matter of time before he is physically ready for the NFL. As the summer continues on, Trapilo is a player to watch. The Bears could have a great tackle on their hands as Trapilo is already turning heads at OTAs.