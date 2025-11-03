The Chicago Bears pulled off a miraculous 47-42 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. In the process, quarterback Caleb Williams set some eye-catching NFL history.

Williams became the first QB in league history to throw for at least 275 yards, run for another 50+ and gain 20+ receiving yards, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. He also became the first quarterback with two receptions in a game since 1953.

After the Bengals returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Bears needed to respond. They did so with a play Williams said was called, “hot potato,” via Fishbain. He caught a two-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver DJ Moore.

The rest of his receiving yards came on another Ben Johnson trick play. This time, he caught a 20-yard pass from backup Tyson Bagent. Chicago did have to settle for a field goal that drive, but the Bears stayed creative throughout their Week 9 matchup.

When it come to his passing and rushing numbers, Williams made numerous big plays to put his team in contention to win. Before his game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland, the quarterback broke off a 14-yard touchdown run. While he found himself scrambling out of the pocket more than Johnson would like, the quarterback was able to control the offense through chaos. Williams ended his day completing 20-of-34 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Of course, it wasn't the cleanest of win for Chicago. There will be plenty of discussions to be had heading into their Week 10 battle with the New York Giants. But Johnson won't apologize for winning in the NFL. If Williams keeps making plays when needed, he'll have more than just the Week 9 victory under his belt.