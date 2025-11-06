The injury problems of the Chicago Bears do not seem to end.

The Bears have been battling with a depleted roster all season, affecting their continuity on the field. Still, they have found ways to succeed, having won five of their last six games, including a come-from-behind victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, 47-42, in Week 9.

Chicago's injury report to start Week 10, however, is far from encouraging. Wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze skipped practice on Wednesday. Moore is dealing with hip and groin issues, while Odunze is being bothered by his heel and ankle.

Also included in the injury report are defensive backs Josh Blackwell and Kevin Byard III, linebacker TJ Edwards, defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dominique Robinson, running backs Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai, and D’Andre Swift, among others.

For what it's worth, Odunze and Moore also missed practice last Wednesday, but they still suited up against the Bengals. The 23-year-old Moore had four receptions for 72 yards, while Odunze failed to get a single touch.

Article Continues Below

The Bears escaped the Bengals after quarterback Caleb Williams threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Colston Loveland with only 17 seconds left.

They avoided wasting a double-digit lead in a game that had three touchdowns and two lead changes in the last two minutes. The Bears improved to 5-3.

The Bears will face the New York Giants at Soldier Field on Sunday, and Williams will need all his targets to remain successful. If Moore and Odunze are sidelined, Loveland and fellow pass-catchers Olamide Zaccheaus and Kyle Monangai will have to step up.

Moore, an eight-year veteran, has also been a calming presence on the field for Chicago, and his leadership will be missed if he sits out against the Giants.

But judging by their activity in Week 9, it looks like the Bears are just giving Moore and Odunze ample time to rest before battling New York.