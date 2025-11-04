On Sunday, the Chicago Bears picked up an epic road win over the Cincinnati Bengals in what was a wild back and forth affair. At one point, it looked like Chicago had blown a 14-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but a late touchdown from Caleb Williams to Colston Loveland allowed the team to pull the win out of the fire.

Unfortunately, the Bears didn't make it through this game unscathed from an injury perspective, as the team lost defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to what has now been revealed as a season-ending Achilles injury.

This being the case, the Bears made a move ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline to help shore up their depth in that department.

“Another trade: Browns are sending DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick, per sources,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter. “Chicago lost DE Dayo Odeyingbo to a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday, and now trade for a potential replacement two days later.”

The Bears could certainly use some help in the defensive line department, as they were unable to get much of any pressure on Bengals veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday. The result was one of Flacco's best games in years, putting 42 points on a Chicago defense that didn't seem to have many answers throughout the afternoon.

While Joe Tryon-Shoyinka may not be a Pro Bowl caliber defensive end, he does figure to give the Bears an effective option to plug in along the defensive line and contribute right away.

Overall, the Bears currently sit at 5-3 and will look to push that mark to 6-3 next week when they host the lowly New York Giants at Soldier Field. That game is slated to get underway at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday afternoon.