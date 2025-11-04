On Sunday, the Chicago Bears improved to 5-3 on the 2025 NFL season with a wild road win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Initially, the Bears choked a 14-point lead in the final few minutes of the game and looked to be on their way to a humiliating loss, but in the end, tight end Colston Loveland caught a pass from Caleb Williams and ran it all the way into the end zone in the closing seconds.

Still, the Bears are far from satisfied with the current iteration of their roster, and Tuesday's NFL trade deadline provided them with an opportunity to get better.

Recently, NFL insider Jordan Schultz broke down the Bears' line of thinking as it pertains to potentially swinging a trade.

“Sources: The #Bears have been actively trying to acquire a pass-rusher before today’s trade deadline. At 5-3, Chicago wants to bolster a key position that’s been hit hard by injury,” reported Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Bears have been hit with the injury bug on numerous positions, including the pass rushing department, and would certainly love to be able to get more pressure on the quarterback overall.

On Sunday, Bengals veteran quarterback Joe Flacco diced up the Chicago defense to the tune of 42 points, showcasing the Bears' lack of depth both along the defensive line and in the secondary for all to see.

However, the Bears are still two games above the .500 mark this season and have a relatively easy schedule coming up, making it possible that this is the year they finally end their postseason drought. Continued improvement from Caleb Williams would certainly go a long way in making that possibility a reality.

In any case, the Bears will next take the field on Sunday afternoon at home against the New York Giants. That game will kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Soldier Field.