The Chicago Bears came through in shocking fashion with a 47-42 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals when quarterback Caleb Williams hit tight end Colston Loveland with a 58-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds remaining. The winning touchdown came after the Bengals rallied for 15 points in a 49-second span late in the fourth quarter to take a late lead.

The Bengals had scored a touchdown on a 23-yard scoring pass from Joe Flacco to Noah Fant with 1:43 remaining. The Bengals recovered the ensuing onside kick and took advantage of that play by going 57 yards in 6 plays and scoring the go-ahead TD on a pass from Flacco to Andrei Iosivas.

The Bears' winning TD pass from Williams to Loveland followed shortly there after. The up and down finish left the fans at Paycor Stadium in something close to a state of shock, and the same can be said for Bears wide receiver DJ Moore.

“Madness. Craziness. A thrill. It was like up and down roller coaster,” Moore said, per ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin. “We found a way to pull it off.”

Bears were able to move the ball with ease, but nearly lost vital game

Article Continues Below

The Bears were able to move the ball consistently against Cincinnati's yielding defense. Williams completed 20 of 34 passes for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns. Loveland was his game-breaking receiver and he caught 6 passes for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns. Moore was the team's second-leading receiver with 4 receptions for 72 yards.

In addition to the success through the air, the running game was productive. Rookie running back Kyle Monangai had 26 carries for 176 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Williams had 5 carries for 53 yards, showing off his ability to escape the pass rush.

While the Bears offense was clearly productive, the Chicago defense could not slow down the Bengals' air assault. Flacco completed 31 of 47 passes for 470 yards with 4 TDs and 2 interceptions.

The Bears will host the New York Giants in Week 10.