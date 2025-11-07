The Las Vegas Raiders limped into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos having lost seven of their last eight games. Fans hoping the team might build on Week 9’s season-high 29-point effort were disappointed by the Raiders’s dreadful performance in prime time.

Las Vegas managed to gain just 188 total yards in Week 10, finishing with seven points. It marked the fourth time this season that the Raiders were held to single-digit points, per ESPN’s Ryan McFadden. Las Vegas leads the league in that category.

After Thursday night’s no-show, Pete Carroll stated the obvious. “We are not scoring points,” the Raiders head coach told reporters when asked about his concern level. “I agree with you guys. That’s about as obvious as you can get… Chip was trying,” Carroll added, via Jesse Merrick of SBSN.

Raiders disappoint in Thursday Night Football dud

Las Vegas couldn’t find any offensive rhythm against Denver in a listless 10-7 loss. Both teams struggled in Thursday’s sloppy snoozer. The Raiders and Broncos each had more penalties (11) than first downs (10) in the prime-time dud.

Still, it wouldn’t be a Raiders loss without some strangely positive Pete Carroll quotes. Despite an all-around miserable performance, the veteran coach applauded his team’s effort. “The way that they competed was just what we're hoping for. Just what we're looking for,” Carroll said, via the Raiders’ official website.

“There's so many things we could get better at but the fight is in this dog now. Ain't no doubt about it. I couldn't wait to tell them how proud I was at the way they competed.”

The Broncos’ historic pass rush had a major impact on Thursday’s game. Denver sacked Geno Smith six times and held the Raiders’ QB to 143 scoreless yards, intercepting him once. He now has 12 interceptions through nine games.

Smith left the contest briefly with an injury but he was able to return to the field. The 12th-year pro was not able to mount a comeback, however.

The Raiders’ defense gave the team a chance to tie the score late in the game, picking off Bo Nix in Broncos territory. But Las Vegas was forced to settle for a game-tying field goal attempt with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yard try wide right. The Broncos got the ball back and ran out the clock as the Raiders fell to 2-7.