The 2025 NFL trade deadline was arguably the most hectic ever. Ten deals were agreed upon on Nov. 4, which ties the most (with 2022) on deadline day this century. These deals included some huge-name superstars and a number of premier draft picks. So, of the 10 trade deadline trades, which deals will have the biggest impact both during the rest of the season and over the foreseeable future? Here is every 2025 NFL trade deadline deal ranked by current and future impact.

10. New York Jets/Los Angeles Chargers trade involving Ja'Sir Taylor

Jets receive: Ja'Sir Taylor

Chargers receive: Conditional 2028 seventh-round pick

The New York Jets underwent a massive fire sale on deadline day that saw them undergo one of the biggest tank jobs in history. Now, they have five first-round picks and three second-round picks over the next two years. Embracing the rebuild made sense for New York, but they actually did walk away from the NFL trade deadline with a new player in a buyer's move.

Ja'Sir Taylor was added for just a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick. That is just about the most minuscule trade package out there, which demonstrates that nobody expects Taylor to make a huge impact in his new home. He is a mere depth that can take up minutes at the cornerback spot now that Sauce Gardner won't be playing for the Jets, but more on that later.

9. Chicago Bears/Cleveland Browns trade involving Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Bears receive: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Browns receive: 2026 seventh-round pick

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. While he was okay in Tampa Bay, he never quite lived up to his draft billing, which led to him signing just a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns. While the Browns are losing a lot of games, they actually have one of the best defensive units in the NFL.

Because of that, Tryon-Shoyinka wasn't quite able to break out in Cleveland. The Browns have traded numerous players from their defense this year, considering that few players have much value on their offense, so they sent Tryon-Shoyinka to a Bears team in need of edge depth. Chicago has added tons of weapons to their offense over the past two years, but they are still working on improving its defense. Tryon-Shoyinka is most likely to just be a rotational piece, but perhaps he breaks out and reaches his potential in Chicago.

8. Dallas Cowboys/Cincinnati Bengals trade involving Logan Wilson

Cowboys receive: Logan Wilson

Bengals receive: 2026 seventh-round pick

Arguably, the two teams with the worst defenses in the league made a trade together involving a defensive player. The Cincinnati Bengals' defense will somehow be even worse now after Logan Wilson's departure. He wasn't even the biggest deadline get for the Dallas Cowboys, but they needed all of the help they could get.

The trade involving Wilson wasn't a surprise because he had grown frustrated with his role. Still, losing a captain with 541 career tackles won't do a struggling defense any favors, especially when the offensive players are visually and verbally frustrated with the unit. Wilson fits the mold of what Dallas likes from their off-ball linebackers. He might not be elite in coverage, but he can stick his nose down and sniff out the run. The Cowboys can put up high-scoring totals against anybody, and the addition of Wilson will help ensure that teams aren't still outscoring them on a weekly basis.

7. New Orleans Saints/Seattle Seahawks trade involving Rashid Shaheed

Saints receive: 2026 fourth and fifth-round picks

Seahawks receive: Rashid Shaheed

Sam Darnold is proving his Pro Bowl season with the Minnesota Vikings wasn't a fluke. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has fully dropped the bust label and is truly in conversations of being an elite signal-caller. Because of that, the Seahawks are thriving. They already had a pretty solid receiving corps. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is leading the NFL in receiving yards (948), Cooper Kupp is a former triple crown winner, and Tory Horton is busting onto the scene.

The team wanted even more juice, though, and that is exactly what Rashid Shaheed brings. Shaheed is one of the best burners in the NFL, and he will really take the top of opposing defenses when he has one of the best deep ball throwers in the NFL sending him long balls. Many may have expected this trade to rank higher among impact NFL trade deadline deals, but Shaheed doesn't bring much to the table besides his deep ball ability. The New Orleans Saints got a pretty good return of draft capital for the receiver.

6. Tennessee Titans/Baltimore Ravens trade involving Dre'Mont Jones

Titans receive: Conditional 2026 fifth-round pick

Ravens receive: Dre'Mont Jones

The Baltimore Ravens dug themselves into quite a hole to start the season. Their slow start was compounded by trading Odafe Oweh away because their pass rush stood out as their biggest weakness after that pre-trade deadline deal. The Ravens are now winning games since Lamar Jackson's return, and they can still make a push for the playoffs.

Dre'Mont Jones will help in that. Jones had some future star appeal during his time with the Denver Broncos. It doesn't seem like he'll ever hit that level, but he has proven with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans that he is a solid player. Jones is a physically imposing pass rusher. The Ravens have the talent to make the playoffs, and Jones can help them get there. Baltimore's 11 sacks this season are tied for the second fewest in the league.

5. New Orleans Saints/Los Angeles Chargers trade involving Trevor Penning

Saints receive: 2027 sixth-round pick

Chargers receive: Trevor Penning

Trevor Penning was viewed as a steady offensive line prospect who would be fine at either the tackle or guard spots when he was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the Northern Iowa product wasn't very good at tackle for the Saints, and he didn't improve much once the team switched him to guard this year.

The Chargers are desperate for bodies in the trenches, though. Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending injury before the season started, and Joe Alt was just ruled out for the rest of the year with an ankle injury. There have been numerous other injuries along the offensive line, so what could have been a great unit has really underwhelmed this year. Penning might be a fringe bust, but he is a reclamation project worth taking on for the Chargers. They need anybody who can line up and block, and perhaps Penning will improve with a change of scenery. The Chargers have the weapons to compete in a stacked AFC West, but Justin Herbert needs time to throw.

4. Miami Dolphins/Philadelphia Eagles trade involving Jaelan Phillips

Eagles receive: Jaelan Phillips

Dolphins receive: 2026 third-round pick

Injuries have derailed what looked like a promising career for Jaelan Phillips. The former first-rounder has loads of potential, and he seems destined to fulfill it with the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions lost a lot of talent in free agency after winning the Super Bowl, but Howie Roseman has done quite a nice job of replenishing the roster.

The trade for Phillips is the latest move that makes a lot of sense, and this could very well end up as yet another Roseman fleece job. The Eagles' defense is now arguably just as deep as it was when the team won the Super Bowl last year. Phillips is physically gifted and will be a great replacement for Nolan Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Azeez Ojulari, all of whom are on the injured reserve. Even if/when those players return, the Eagles have proven before that pass rushing depth is vital.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars/Las Vegas Raiders trade involving Jakobi Meyers

Jaguars receive: Jakobi Meyers

Raiders receive: 2026 fourth and sixth-round picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Las Vegas Raiders by one point in overtime in their most recent matchup. Jakobi Meyers didn't have a big game, but he impressed the Jaguars enough that they decided to trade for him at the NFL trade deadline. Meyers requested a trade before the start of the season. Although the Raiders originally denied that request, it seemed inevitable that he'd eventually be moved.

The Jaguars' receiving corps has tons of potential, but it hasn't lived up to expectations this season. Brian Thomas Jr. was third in the league in receiving yards as a rookie, but he has struggled with drops and been one of the NFL's biggest disappointments this season so far. Travis Hunter was drafted second overall to be a star at both cornerback and receiver, but he has been somewhat underwhelming at both spots so far in his young career, and now he is on the injured reserve.

Meyers gives the position group a boost and could help unlock the fullest potential from his two new young teammates. He has operated as the top receiver in Las Vegas, yet the Jaguars were somehow able to get him for cheaper than what Shaheed was acquired for. This is a great value deal for the Jaguars.

2. New York Jets/Dallas Cowboys trade involving Quinnen Williams

Cowboys receive: Quinnen Williams

Jets receive: Conditional 2027 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, Mazi Smith

The Cowboys made a mistake when they traded Micah Parsons before the start of the season. The trade for Quinnen Williams helps remedy that decision, although they had to give up a lot of capital to get the defensive tackle. In addition to a 2026 second-rounder, the Cowboys will give the Jets the better of their own 2027 first-round pick or the 2027 first-rounder added in the Parsons' deal.

Williams will single-handedly improve this defense, though. He thrives both stuffing the run and getting after the quarterback. His athletic traits are a rarity for somebody his size, and he'll be the team's premier player on the defensive side of the ball for years to come. The Jets, meanwhile, have loads of draft capital to build for the future. They weren't going anywhere as the roster was constructed, so blowing it up made sense. They also add Mazi Smith, a recent first-round defensive tackle in his own right.

1. New York Jets/Indianapolis Colts trade involving Sauce Gardner

Colts receive: Sauce Gardner

Jets receive: 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, Adonai Mitchell

Sauce Gardner is one of the best players in the NFL, and, therefore, he is one of the best players moved at the NFL trade deadline in history. He is an electric player who has a knack for making big plays. He'll join an Indianapolis Colts' defense that was already pretty dang good.

Of course, it cost a pretty penny for the Colts to get their new superstar cornerback. Two first-rounders are rarely traded in the same deal in the NFL. However, the Colts can look back at the Los Angeles Rams' 2019 trade for Jalen Ramsey. They gave up two first-round picks and were eventually rewarded with a Super Bowl title. The Colts also gave the Jets Adonai Mitchell in this trade. The Jets did a good job at the trade deadline of not only securing a treasure trove of draft assets, but also taking on young players with lots of potential who their previous teams gave up on.

Mitchell's costly fumble before crossing the end zone in the Colts game against the Rams seemingly cost him his future in Indianapolis, but it shouldn't be forgotten that he made a highlight-worthy play before his mental mistake. Mitchell was a second-round pick in a stacked receiver class just a year ago, and he'll improve a really weak receiving corps that is only kept afloat by Garrett Wilson.