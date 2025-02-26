Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus received harsh criticism from his players, according to the NFLPA’s annual report card. The survey, which evaluates team facilities, ownership, and coaching staff based on player feedback, ranked Eberflus last among all NFL head coaches. His overall grade was a “C,” placing him at the bottom of the league in multiple key areas.

Sports Illustrated’s Gene Chamberlain highlighted that only 59% of Bears players believed Eberflus was efficient with their time, ranking him 30th out of 32 head coaches. Additionally, players rated his receptiveness to locker room feedback on team needs near the bottom of the league, ranking him 31st out of 32. These findings reinforce the perception that Eberflus struggled to connect with his players during his tenure in Chicago.

Bears ownership and facilities receive strong marks despite Matt Eberflus' poor ratings

While Eberflus received poor marks, the Bears’ ownership, led by the McCaskey family, fared much better in the survey. The McCaskeys received an “A-” grade, ranking 13th among NFL ownership groups. Players specifically praised the organization’s investment in team facilities, giving it a 9.03 out of 10 rating, ranking 14th in the league. The Bears also placed 15th in positive team culture, another reflection of the ownership’s relatively strong standing among players.

The team’s facilities received high marks as well, with the Bears’ locker room and weight room earning the highest grades of any category. The locker room earned an “A-” and ranked eighth in the league, while the weight room received an “A” and placed sixth. These ratings suggest that despite the team’s struggles on the field, players were generally satisfied with their working environment.

The 2024 NFL season was a difficult one for the Bears, finishing with a 5-12 record and placing last in the NFC North. The team started 4-2 but collapsed with six straight losses, leading to Eberflus’ firing after a 23-20 defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 13. The move came as the Bears looked to salvage quarterback Caleb Williams’ rookie season and reset their leadership structure.

With Eberflus now out as head coach, the Bears will look to rebuild under new leadership. The latest NFLPA report card underscores the disconnect between Eberflus and his players, further explaining why his tenure in Chicago ended in disappointment.