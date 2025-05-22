The Chicago Bears have fortified their offensive line after signing Joe Thuney to a two-year contract extension. Thuney provides some much-needed experience for the offensive line, especially after the unit struggled last season. The extension is worth $17.5 million a year, upping his current three-year contract worth $51 million and $33.5 million fully guaranteed.

The New England Patriots drafted Thuney in the 2016 NFL Draft, won two Super Bowls, and then won another two Super Bowls after he signed with the Chiefs in 2021. He was traded to the Bears for a 2026 fourth-round NFL Draft pick. The extension also shows that he believes in what the organization is doing behind Caleb Williams as a quarterback and with the hiring of Ben Johnson.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said that extending Thuney was a significant priority in the offseason, and he accomplished it. He said, “Joe's leadership and experience have already positively impacted our organization, and we are fortunate that he will continue to lead our team, on and off the field.”

Thuney joins Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson on an offensive line that now has continuity through 2027, something vital for Caleb Williams' continued development and the new offense Ben Johnson is installing. It's an immediate improvement after all the struggles they had last season.

Thuney was selected as the Chiefs' MVP last season by his teammates. At the end of the season, he received the Derrick Thomas Award for his unselfishness by moving to left tackle.

Throughout nine seasons with the Patriots and the Chiefs, Thuney has only missed two games and has proven to be one of the most durable players in the NFL. In 2024, he started 146 games and played 895 snaps at left guard before moving to left tackle and replacing Wanya Morris, where he played 217 snaps.

Thuney is still playing at a high level at his age. Over the last two seasons, he has had the highest pass block win rate in the NFL, at 97.8%. He was also selected as a first-team All-Pro selection for two straight years and has been selected to the Pro Bowl for three consecutive years.

This signing gives the Bears a solid foundation to work with on offense, and they need all the help they can get in a loaded NFC North division.