The Chicago Bears are set to get a lot better during the 2025 NFL offseason. Chicago enters NFL free agency next week with roughly $67 million in cap space available to spend. They also have several premium picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall pick. Chicago is not wasting any time building a strong offensive line for Caleb Williams.

The Bears are expected to trade for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Chiefs, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Chicago is sending a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Chiefs in exchange for Thuney, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This trade comes one day after the Bears acquired guard Jonah Jackson from the Rams in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Thuney is 32 years old and is due $16 million in 2025. He is on the final year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed during the 2021 offseason. This gives the Bears the option to extend Thuney next offseason or let him walk, which would make this trade a one-year rental.

Thuney was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

He has won four Super Bowl during his career, twice in New England and twice in Kansas City. Hopefully he can add to that list by winning a Super Bowl in Chicago.

Bears paired NFL Combine star offensive lineman in latest ESPN NFL mock draft

The Bears can make their offensive line even strong by adding a few more players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

A recent ESPN mock draft by Jordan Reid has the Bears selecting Missouri tackle Armand Membou with the 10th overall pick.

“Primarily playing right tackle during his career, he made a massive leap as a junior, giving up only one sack and shutting down many of the SEC's best pass rushers,” Reid wrote on Tuesday.

Membou is an excellent athlete and has some positional versatility as well. Since the Bears already have Darnell Wright at right tackle, Reid speculated that Chicago may have him compete at left tackle.

“The Bears are already set at right tackle with Darnell Wright, so Membou could provide immediate competition to Braxton Jones at left tackle or start at either guard spot,” Reid concluded.

If the Bears add a tackle in the first round of the draft, and bring in a talented center in free agency, then their offensive line will suddenly become a strength.

It will be interesting to see how extensively Chicago decides to overhaul its offensive line this offseason.