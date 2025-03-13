As the Chicago Bears look to bolster their roster after the key offensive line additions they have made, there is no doubt large expectations for the franchise for this upcoming season. With some looking at the Bears as an improved team, especially from the offensive line perspective, head coach Ben Johnson gives his thoughts on the newcomers and what they will provide.

Looking at the additions, Chicago traded for former Kansas City Chiefs' Joe Thuney and former Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson, both Pro Bowl level players. While not officially announced, the team also added center Drew Dalman, but Johnson would speak on how the team was looking for “gritty” and “dirty individuals” according to the team's website.

“We want some tough, some gritty, some dirty individuals, and we feel pretty good about the two guys we got,” Johnson said. “‘Smart’ is a word that comes to mind, particularly with the interior players. We would love to have some versatility to our scheme, some multiplicity if you will.”

“We’ve got a couple guys in the building now that we feel strongly can handle a variety of different concepts and schemes that we might want to employ each and every week,” Johnson continued. “Beyond that, their play speaks for themselves in terms of what the tape says. The character, the integrity, it’s top notch. . . . Combined with the coaches that we’ve already put together for that room, I feel really good about the style of play we’ll have this year.”

New Bears offensive lineman praise Ben Johnson

There's been a lot of money going around by the Bears, but it shows how invested they are in not just coach Johnson, but the future of the team led by quarterback Caleb Williams. The offensive line additions are one aspect of proof since the unit performed at a low level last season as Jackson spoke about the “great relationship” with Johnson since the player spent his first three seasons with the Detroit Lions when the coach was an offensive assistant.

“It's awesome,” Jackson said. “I had a great relationship with Ben. He was with me when I was a young pup my rookie year and what he brings to the table is awesome. I couldn't be more excited. I feel like my best years were with Ben. He calls the game to our strengths and things we're good at. It's not just for one guy specifically. I felt like I was able to [thrive] in that system. I'm excited to get back into it and get back to what I was able to do and keep it rolling.”

As for Thuney, it was exciting to play for Chicago as he was thrilled watching how effective Detroit's offense had been under Johnson.

“Just watching Detroit's offense over the years, every week it's 30, 40 points with really great, creative plays,” Thuney said. “It's just an offense you want to be a part of. He has such a clear communicative way of describing what he wants, and you can just tell the passion and the love for the game (he has). It's infectious. I think everyone around him feels it. It's a coach you want to play for.”

The Bears look to improve after finishing with a 5-12 record, last in the NFC North.