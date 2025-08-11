Tyreek Hill seemingly made it clear earlier this year that he was eyeing the exit after a disappointing season with the Miami Dolphins. Hill, however, never made a formal trade request, and while he has since apologized for the post-game comments that kicked the trade rumor mill into overdrive, the rumors have not stopped.

Hill, 31, took himself out of the Dolphins' season-ending loss to the New York Jets in early January, and then said after the game that he had to “do what’s best for my career because I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there” and then posted on X, formerly Twitter, thanking the Miami fans and wishing them “nothing, but respect and love.”

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill basically said he wanted out of the Dolphins organization after the game. pic.twitter.com/gIiMv7Edaf — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 6, 2025

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said not long thereafter that Hill did not officially demand a trade from Miami in a meeting, but that he did not take back his comments either. Still, Hill eventually admitted regret over the ordeal and said he planned to try to earn back the trust of his teammates, particularly quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

While that could have been the end of the story, it appears Hill is still the subject of trade chatter.

“I have talked to a few teams who are at least monitoring his future a little bit,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said on ‘SportsCenter' [h/t NY Post]. “Could he be a potential trade target? Now, I know the Dolphins earlier this summer were telling teams, ‘No, we’re not trading Tyreek Hill.' But they just wonder, is he going to be available? It could be wishful thinking; maybe they want him to be available. But he’s a player, when I bring up to teams, ‘Hey, who is sort of a trade target you’re watching?’, they bring up Tyreek Hill. So, we’ll see. He’s a big option for Tua, that would be a major move if they did move away from him.”

If the Dolphins were to trade Hill this season, as a result of the extension he signed last August, they would carry $12.7 million in dead cap this year and $15.6 million next year, which could save them about $15 million in 2025 and $36.3 million in 2026. If they were to trade or release him next offseason, the dead cap figure could drop as low as $12.7 million in 2026 and $2.8 million in 2027.

Hill will carry a $51.9 million cap hit if he is on the roster next season, which would be about $23 more than Justin Jefferson, who would have the second-highest wide receiver cap hit. Hill's 2026 cap hit would rank 10th in the NFL regardless of position, more than Joe Burrow, T.J. Watt, Matthew Stafford, and Justin Herbert.

The Dolphins open the regular season on Sept. 7 in Indianapolis vs. the Colts.