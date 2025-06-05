The Chicago Bears have had a busy offseason trying to overhaul their offense completely. The talent is there, especially with Caleb Williams under center, but everything felt much harder than it should've been with the amount of skill talent they have surrounding him. That's where new head coach Ben Johnson comes in.

The Bears hired Johnson and gave him the top priority of fixing the offense and ensuring Williams' development continues. The development and progression of Williams' performance and understanding of the new offense are steadily growing.

Bears Insider Adam Hoge of CHGO Sports said the progress has been significant in just two weeks. The Bears went from lacking detail and having to rehuddle to things running much more smoothly. He also said that one of the standouts in OTAs so far was a great two-minute drill that Williams helped orchestrate.

Ben Johnson turned around Jared Goff's career

NFL coaching circles saw Johnson as the next best thing due to his innovative offensive play-calling and how prepared his offenses were in Detroit for whatever the situation called for. He is also a great quarterback coach based on what he was able to do with Jared Goff.

Goff started his NFL career playing great in another innovative offense, run by Sean McVay, but the Rams decided that he had hit his ceiling in Los Angeles and traded him to Detroit. That was the best decision possible for Goff's career because he has had his best years in the NFL playing for Detroit in Johnson's offense.

Williams has more talent and a much higher ceiling than Goff ever did, so the fact that insiders are already seeing progress and development in OTAs is an excellent sign of things to come. It does not matter unless you see improvement come September, when games start, but these reports should be encouraging for Chicago Bears fans.

The biggest key will be to keep Williams upright, and the Bears improved their offensive line in the offseason. Another factor is a much more creative offense, which will allow for more flexibility from Williams and keep defenses honest throughout the game. Williams is the key, and Johnson might already be trying to unlock his potential.