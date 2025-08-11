Few teams reshaped themselves like the Clippers did this offseason. Adding Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, John Collins, and Brook Lopez. Meanwhile, they also re-signed James Harden, keeping the core intact with Kawhi Leonard, positioning them as one of the NBA’s most formidable rosters. Yet with star-studded depth comes tough decisions. Three names: Ben Simmons, Derrick Jones Jr., and Jordan Miller, stand out as potential trade pieces before the season’s end.

Ben Simmons: The high-risk, high-profile pivot

Simmons is the most talked-about name in this trio. Already a high-profile player, he remains unsigned in free agency, despite early indications expecting him to return to the Clippers, creating both trade intrigue and roster pressure.

The Knicks are favorites to sign Ben Simmons on a veteran minimum contract, per @BrettSiegelNBA (h/t @Fullcourtpass) pic.twitter.com/wzdtvh2FJr — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 5, 2025

On one hand, his defensive versatility and playmaking could help manage bench rotations or rider fatigue. On the other hand, concerns over his offense, injuries, and shooting remain severe liabilities. Sources say the Knicks, Celtics, Kings, and even the Suns are in varying degrees of pursuit, with long-time insider Brett Siegel suggesting the Knicks are Simmons’s most likely next destination.

For the Clippers, Simmons represents a trade chess piece. His profile still draws eyes, and even if he re-signs elsewhere, the Clippers could flip his Bird rights or leverage his remaining value in a deal. A low-risk flier, his sale price could yield youth or rotation flexibility down the line.

Simmons is a high-upside decorative asset, with potential to be shifted for draft capital or to open space in a loaded guard mix.

Cash in on Derrick Jones Jr. before the season ends?

Jones, 28, has carved out a reputation as one of the league’s most explosive leapers and most disruptive defenders. He thrives in transition, cuts to the basket with perfect timing, and guards multiple positions. In other words, he’s the exact type of player playoff contenders covet. The problem? In a Clippers uniform, his opportunities could be limited. The rotation already features two high-usage wings in Leonard and Collins, as well as other multi-position players like Amir Coffey and Nicolas Batum.

From a front office perspective, Jones’ contract is gold. He sits in that sweet spot of affordability, low enough to fit into virtually any salary structure, but big enough to help facilitate a more substantial trade. That makes him a perfect “sweetener” in package deals. Imagine a scenario where the Clippers target a defensive-minded big man or a veteran backup point guard before the deadline. Jones, paired with a young asset like Jordan Miller, could be enough to get a deal done without touching the team’s core stars.

Derrick Jones Jr.: Top Plays of the ’24-25 season which one was your favorite, #ClipperNation? pic.twitter.com/obTPyb6s4l — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 9, 2025

The timing is key. For the Clippers, moving Jones early could be about more than getting value; it could be about preserving cap flexibility in a season where apron restrictions are already tightening the screws on big-spending teams. Shedding his deal could open the door for a midseason buyout signing or keep them nimble in the trade market.

The reality is that Derrick Jones Jr. may be too valuable to sit buried on the bench but too expendable to protect from trade talks. The Clippers’ championship ambitions mean they will be aggressive, and that aggression often comes at the cost of depth pieces. If Los Angeles feels they can flip Jones for a specialist who better fits a playoff need, his time in the City of Angels could be shorter than expected.

Jordan Miller: The young wild card with movable value

Miller’s Summer League surge, earning All-First Team honors, underscored his value. He was named to the NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team, alongside high-profile prospects, signaling he’s noticed.

LA Clippers guard/forward Jordan Miller was named to the NBA Summer League First Team. Alongside him were Kings’ Nique Clifford, Jazz’s Kyle Filipowski, Spurs’ David Jones-Garcia, and Wolves’ Terrence Shannon Jr. pic.twitter.com/1ohP4XjSzj — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 22, 2025

Yet, his path in LA is crowded. With veterans, high-profile wings, and rotation priorities, Miller may never receive consistent minutes. His new two-way contract gives LA flexibility; they could develop internally, or flip him as a young asset with upside to another team in need of length and shooting potential.

Miller is the kind of asset teams value for upside and cost-efficiency, a prime candidate for early-season packaging.

What could prompt these moves for the Clippers

With Kawhi, Harden, Beal, Paul, and others dominating primary minutes, each of these names sits on the wrong side of a numbers crunch. LA’s offensive spacing and defensive needs make them contenders, but that depth undermines development for younger or lesser-utilized players.

Given the Clippers' high payroll, offloading even modest contracts like Simmons’s minimum or Miller’s partial salary could pave the way for strategic mid-season acquisitions, whether that’s a defensive center, 3-and-D wing, or draft sweetener.

The Clippers are in win-now mode. Their timeline is short, and potential trade targets must fit immediately. Simmons or Miller may not provide enough return for their cap impact. In contrast, they're flexible enough to flip for that missing piece.

Mid-season alternatives worth watching for the Clippers

Beyond the initial three, here are a few more Clippers whose value could rise, or make them trade candidates as the season unfolds:

Brook Lopez

A valuable shooting and rim-protecting anchor, but expensive. If LA tries to balance spacing or pare back the cap, he could become a trade asset.

Amir Coffey

A reliable, modestly funded two-way wing with scoring ability. His contract flexibility may intrigue teams seeking bench scoring.

Ivica Zubac

A consistent big-man presence. If LA leans into small-ball or needs cap room, even Zubac could be shopped for a modern fit elsewhere.