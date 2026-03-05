With rumors surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles as the team is in the midst of the offseason, there is no doubt that the franchise is looking for ways to bolster the team. As the rumors around the Eagles will continue throughout the offseason, star offensive tackle Lane Johnson would send out a post on social media that could ignite rumors on the team going after Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby.

Philadelphia going for Crosby would send a big message to the rest of the NFL, though their connection to the Raiders star was not known through reports. NFL insider Jordan Schultz would send a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying that Las Vegas is “more open to the idea” of dealing Crosby.

“Sources: Teams in the trade market have gotten the sense that the #Raiders are more open to the idea of trading Maxx Crosby, and it’s a situation that is only going to intensify,” Schultz wrote.

Under twenty minutes later, after that was posted, Johnson would take to social media on X and post the eyes looking sideways emoji while tagging Crosby's account. The use of that emoji usually is a way to reference how a situation is playfully suspicious, with Johnson likely implying that the Eagles could be pursuing Crosby.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Philadelphia actually goes after Crosby or if it was just a harmless post by Johnson. Either way, the Eagles are looking to improve after a disappointing finish in the playoffs, losing in the wild-card round to the San Francisco 49ers, a year removed from winning the Super Bowl.