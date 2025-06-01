When it comes to explosive receiving talent, it's difficult to find any wideout who can change a game quicker than Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins. He has had brilliant seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dolphins. His game-changing speed is a major factor that can help the Dolphins get on the scoreboard in an instant no matter where they are on the field.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was asked about Hill's availability in a trade earlier in the offseason. Instead of denying any possible interest in trading Hill, Grier said it was something the Dolphins could consider if the trade offer included two first-round draft choices.

That kind of offer is extremely unlikely for multiple reasons, including Hill's age — he has nine years of NFL experience and is 31 years old — but interested teams may call Grier to make substitute offers. Hill also has $28.296 million in bonus money that hit the cap June 1.

A post-June 1 trade would limit the 2025 dead money to $12.728 million, with the remainder ending up hitting the 2026 cap.

Bears could have an interest in Hill

NFL insider Mike Florio indicated in his latest column that legitimate Super Bowl contenders would be among the most likely to pursue Hill in a trade. He mentioned the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers as the teams that might be willing to make a legitimate offer to Grier and Dolphins.

However, he also pointed out that the Chicago Bears could have an interest in going after Hill. The Bears have hired Ben Johnson as the team's new head coach, and Johnson hired former Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy to work on his staff. Bieniemy was on the Kansas City staff while Hill was with the Chiefs and he is very familiar with his skill set.

If the Bears were going to make a legitimate offer for Hill, it would likely include D.J. Moore, who is the team's established No. 1 receiver. The Bears also have second-year wideout Rome Odunze and rookie pass catcher Luther Burden.

Hill had a rather ordinary season by his standards in 2024. He caught 81 passes for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns. However, he had two tremendous seasons in 2022 and 2023. He caught 119-1,710-7 in '22 and he followed that up with 119-1,799-13 in '23.

The 5-10, 191-pound receiver is an 8-time Pro Bowler and a 5-time All-Pro. He could get back to his most productive seasons if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy for a full season. Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill have developed excellent chemistry together, but the quarterback has been troubled by concussions throughout his career.