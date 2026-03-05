The Washington Wizards made two blockbuster trades at this season’s deadline, acquiring two stars in Trae Young and Anthony Davis. But while Trae Young is set to make his Wizards debut this week, the debut for Anthony Davis is a little less clear as he’s been continuing his injury recovery.

On Thursday, the Wizards released a new update on Anthony Davis, stating that the big man had been re-evaluated this week for his hand injury, and is now able to progress to limited on-court basketball activities individually. The team also said that Davis will be re-evaluated again in two weeks, and that is when the next update will come.

Davis was acquired by the Wizards in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks the day before the deadline. Davis had sustained the injury during his time with the Mavericks, and had already been sidelined at the time of the deal.

An All-Star caliber and Defensive Player of the Year candidate when he is healthy, Davis has been limited to only 20 games this season, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He had been averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots with splits of 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 27 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 72.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Wizards’ additions of Young and Davis signal the franchise’s shifting gears from rebuilding to now starting to be able to compete in the Eastern Conference. The team has put together a solid young core of players, a few of whom were on display during the Rising Stars competition over All-Star Weekend. Davis and Young give the team capable, proven stars to help lead the group.