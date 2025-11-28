Everything suddenly seems to be looking brighter for the Dallas Cowboys after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-28, at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.

The contest went down to the wire, with Patrick Mahomes engineering a late rally for the Chiefs. But the Cowboys remained unfazed, including Dak Prescott making a crucial completion to George Pickens to secure the victory.

It was a critical one for the Cowboys, as they improved their odds to enter the playoffs with a 6-5-1 record, as pointed out by The Athletic's Saad Yusuf.

“According to @tankathon, the Cowboys have the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. If they beat the Detroit Lions, who are 3-4 in their last seven and super banged up next week, the Cowboys would move to the doorstep of the playoff picture,” wrote Yusuf on X.

Dallas has now won three straight games, including a 21-point comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

After the Lions, the team will face the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Commanders, and the New York Giants.

Prescott went 27-of-39 for 320 yards and two touchdowns versus Kansas City, continuing his stellar performance over the past few weeks.

Malik Davis rushed for 43 yards and one score, while CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams both found the end zone as well.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, fell to 6-6, further dimming their chances to advance to the playoffs. Mahomes previously admitted that every game is practically a do-or-die affair for them. They have now lost three of their last four assignments.