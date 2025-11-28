Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield took a small but important step Thursday, moving from a did-not-participate tag to limited in practice as he works back from a left shoulder sprain. Fox Sports reporter Greg Auman posted the updated report and called it “good progress” for Tampa Bay ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Mayfield injured the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder during last week’s 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, exiting at halftime after gutting through several hits and a late Hail Mary attempt. He finished with just 41 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions before veteran Teddy Bridgewater took over.

The MRI brought relatively good news. Tests showed a low-grade sprain, and Mayfield said the shoulder feels stable. Even at less than 100%, Mayfield’s importance is obvious. Through 11 games, he has completed 62.7% of his passes for 2,406 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions via ESPN, numbers that kept him in the early MVP conversation and have Tampa Bay sitting at 6-5 despite a three-game skid.

The rest of the Buccaneers’ report offers more optimism. Cornerback Jamel Dean upgraded to full participation with his hip issue, while wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and rookie running back Bucky Irving also logged full practices after recent lower-leg and shoulder/foot problems. Edge rusher Haason Reddick and guard Ben Bredeson remained limited but trending in the right direction.

Arizona has its own concerns. Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, linebacker Baron Browning, and several depth pieces did not practice, and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to battle an illness, though he has managed limited work.

If Mayfield can suit up, Tampa Bay suddenly looks like a heavy favorite at home against a 3-8 Arizona team.