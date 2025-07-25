The Cincinnati Bengals were impressive on offense and porous on defense last season. Notably, the Bengals' cornerbacks struggled significantly, which hindered the team. The defense endured injuries, which hindered their chances. One Bengals' cornerback played in only five games before tearing his ACL. Now, it's time for Dax Hill to emerge as the Bengals' breakout player and help the defense get back to respectability.

When everyone looked at Cincinnati's season, it was staggering to see the differences between the offense and defense. Significantly, Joe Burrow went off with 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Bengals' passing offense was first in passing yards per game and passing touchdowns. Conversely, the Cincinnati defense was 22nd in passing yards allowed and 30th in passing touchdowns allowed.

Bengals' cornerbacks took much of the blame for this. Alarmingly, they lost several cornerbacks to injury, and Hill was among them. It ruined the cohesion and destroyed any chance of improvement for the secondary. Ultimately, they simply did not play together as a unit, and it did not afford them many opportunities to thrive.

Cincinnati exercised Hill's fifth-year option just after the NFL Draft. Therefore, it relies on the idea that the team believes he can improve and take the next steps in his development. There were concerns he might not be ready for Week 1. However, the team cleared the cornerback for training camp activities. It is a welcome surprise and an opportunity for the fourth-year cornerback to show that he is back.

Before injuring himself, the Bengals' cornerback had just 20 solo tackles and two pass deflections over five games. However, his 2023 campaign indicated there was a possibility for greatness. Hill had 100 tackles, including 72 solo grabs, with two interceptions and 11 pass deflections. Additionally, he also played in all 17 games. If there were any concerns about his ability to stay healthy, his previous record demonstrated that he usually stayed on the field.

His PFF grade is not the best right now, but he has the chance to improve upon that score. While safety Geno Stone has more pressure to succeed, the Bengals' cornerbacks also must play their part. If he can get back up to speed, Hill can become the Bengals' breakout player and help revive the defense. Matching the strengths of the offense will give Cincinnati a better chance of competing against the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and other great teams around the league.

Dax Hill can become the Bengals' breakout player by improving

Cincinnati hopes to get any improvement from its secondary. Moreover, they hope to get some production that shuts down opposing offenses. The Michigan product has a chance to stand out and truly emerge in his fourth season in the league. When Cincinnati drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he was coming off an impressive collegiate season, during which he recorded 69 tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups. He also earned First-Team Big Ten honors

Hill is a versatile defender. Overall, he has played safety, nickel corner, and has also been an outside cornerback. Additionally, he has developed an ability to blitz from the slot. His outstanding man and zone coverage ability has helped him grow as an NFL player. He also has a high NFL IQ, and his ability to process routes is impeccable. Furthermore, he has done a good job in the open field, being able to make the key tackles.

Following the injury, there will be concerns about how he bounces back. Of course, there will always be those who worry about his slim frame. It gives credence to whether he can stick with physical running backs over the long term when trying to make the open-field tackle. Often, he has struggled to consistently backpedal, and the moment of hesitation has caused him to lose a step on receivers. Hill also must demonstrate he can play against elite receivers.

If there is any positive to come out of what he must fix, it's that he gets to practice against two of the best receivers in football. Facing off against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can help him build a repertoire that helps him prepare for the best receivers in football. Currently, he is attempting to establish himself as a reliable cornerback capable of playing against both the slot and the boundary.

His work last season before his injury gave the team confidence that there was something to unlock. Now, Hill must unlock it to become the Bengals' breakout player. After the terrible season the secondary had, any improvement would be a positive net gain. If Hill can show the potential he had last season, he can spring this defense back to a level that can be dangerous.