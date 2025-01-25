The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the more disappointing teams during the 2024 NFL season. Cincinnati finished the regular season 9-8 and missed the playoffs despite having an incredibly productive offense. The Bengals ended the season on a five-game winning streak, but it was not enough to overcome the massive hole they dug for themselves.

Now the Bengals are transitioning into offseason mode and trying to figure out how to fix all of their problems from this past season.

The offensive side of the ball is not the problem in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase both had incredible 2024 campaigns, but did not get enough help in many crucial games.

Cincinnati enters the offseason with roughly $47.6 million in cap space and the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If the Bengals spend their resources wisely, they can upgrade their roster enough to become a contender in 2025. If the Bengals went one step further and used some future resources, they could really improve the roster in a hurry.

Below we will explore two potential trades that could see the Bengals acquiring important players they'll need in 2025.

What are the Bengals' biggest needs this offseason?

It should be no surprise that these trades are both for defensive players.

The Bengals did not excel in many areas on defense in 2024. However, the one area that hurt them the most was their run defense. Cincinnati allowed 2,122 rushing yards during the regular season at an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

This became a huge problem for the Bengals in a few different ways. Their leaky run defense helped their opponents sustain drives and set up manageable second and third downs. It also meant that the Bengals could not stop opponents from draining the clock after gaining a lead.

The Bengals have plenty of needs on defense. With these two trades, we will attempt to significantly upgrade the entire defense. That means adding one player that addresses run defense and another that upgrades the secondary.

I'll have Cincinnati going big game hunting, so they'll have to pony up by spending some draft capital to bring in quality players.

Grover Stewart would be a big get for the Bengals

First, the trade terms.

Bengals receive:

DT Grover Stewart

2025 seventh-round pick

Colts receive:

TE Drew Sample

2025 fourth-round pick

2026 conditional sixth-round pick

The Colts need to make some serious changes this offseason. Unfortunately, that could mean parting ways with veteran Grover Stewart.

Stewart is a powerful defensive tackle whose calling card is his incredible ability to defend the run. He is also a capable pass rusher who can push the pocket but will rarely be disruptive.

Stewart would plug in as an immediate starter for the Bengals, likely playing next to B.J. Hill in base defense. He is under contract for the next two seasons, which would allow Cincinnati to get the last drops of greatness out of him before finding a replacement. Stewart would also be a great mentor for young interior defenders like McKinnley Jackson and Kris Jenkins Jr.

As always, price could be the issue here. The Colts may demand much more than I've laid out here for Stewart, which could take him off the table entirely.

Even if the Bengals do add Stewart, his $12.25 million cap hit in 2025 (after trade) might make retaining WR Tee Higgins a luxury they cannot afford.

That said, Stewart would be worth the price.

Jaire Alexander could immediately upgrade Cincinnati's ailing secondary

First, the trade terms.

Bengals receive:

CB Jaire Alexander

Packers receive:

DE Sam Hubbard

2026 fourth-round pick

The Bengals need a real alpha cornerback in their secondary. When Jaire Alexander is healthy, he can absolutely be that guy.

Alexander's recent health issues dominate the trade dynamics here. He has played in only seven games per season over the past two years while dealing with a litany of injuries. Alexander was most recently banged up with a knee injury, but has also dealt with groin, quad, shoulder, and back injuries dating back to 2023.

If Alexander were healthy, I don't think the Packers would even consider trading him. However, now might be the time to part ways considering his lack of recent availability.

The Bengals send away Sam Hubbard in this trade. The Packers could slot him into the starting lineup in Lukas Van Ness' spot, who has underwhelmed as a former first-round pick. He can learn behind Hubbard in 2025 and take over the role in 2026.

As for Cincinnati, Myles Murphy could step up to fill the void left by Hubbard. The Bengals could also add another edge rusher from a deep 2025 NFL Draft class.

Adding Alexander would take pressure off the rest of Cincinnati's secondary and have a cascading effect down the depth chart.

Health will continue to be a question mark for Alexander, but the Bengals should be willing to take a chance on him.