The Miami Dolphins are trying to keep some of their key players fresh for when the regular season starts. De'Von Achane was big for the Dolphins last season, and he's currently dealing with a calf injury, which has led the team to sit him out of practice this week, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Dolphins RB De'Von Achane is dealing with a calf injury and likely will not practice this week/ McDaniel said this is ‘preventative in nature' especially because of how explosive of an athlete Achane is,” Louis-Jacques wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is a good idea from the Dolphins, and the hope is that he's ready when the season starts in the next few weeks.

Achane does have a need for speed, and it showed when he was on the field for the Dolphins last season. He played in all 17 games, and did a little out of the backfield and lined up as a receiver. Achane finished with 203 carries for 907 yards and six touchdowns, and also had 78 receptions for 592 yards and six touchdowns.

He may have been the most consistent player on the Dolphins' offense, and there's no surprise that they're trying to be cautious with him before this season starts.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Dolphins coming into this season, and it has to do with both sides of the ball. After what Tyreek Hill said at the end of last season, it seems like there has to be some trust rebuilt around the group and him. Tua Tagovailoa is also under the light this season, as a lot of people hope he can stay healthy and deliver when the Dolphins need him.

On defense, with Jalen Ramsey gone, there needs to be a new identity surrounding the unit, and who will be the true game changer on that side.