The Cincinnati Bengals are proud to have retained their best receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Chase agreed to a four-year, $161 million contract with $112 million guaranteed. This makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. On the other hand, Higgins will stay for a four-year, $115 million contract with the Bengals. The first two years of this deal are fully guaranteed.

The Bengals celebrated the news by posting a video of their director of player personnel and de facto general manager Duke Tobin. He had a message to opposing teams that rang clear about the team's intentions of keeping their best receivers.

“That's their problem. You want a receiver. Go find your own,” Tobin said.

What lies ahead for Bengals after Ja'Marr Chase extension

It is huge news for the Cincinnati Bengals to get, keeping some of their best talents on the offensive side of the ball with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins returning.

The 2024 season was explosive for Chase. He finished with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. This marked career highs across the board for the young receiver, earning First-team All-Pro as he led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

As the second option, Higgins excelled in his role. In 2024, he made 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the most touchdowns he had in a season, showing his growth in a season that saw him miss five games.

Despite their elite-level performances this past season, the Bengals were unable to take them into postseason action. A slow 4-8 start prevented them from making the playoffs even after winning their last five games.

With a big chip on their shoulder after falling short of the NFL Playoffs in 2024, the Bengals will continue to retool in the offseason as they seek to have a stronger showing in 2025.