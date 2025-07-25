The Cincinnati Bengals have officially signed first-round pick Shemar Stewart to a four-year, fully guaranteed $18.97 million rookie contract, including a $10.4 million signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal ends Stewart's prolonged holdout and finalizes the last remaining first-round contract of the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Selected 17th overall, Stewart’s delay in signing was due to disputes over contract language, specifically, clauses that could void future guarantees if he violated team or league rules. The Bengals aimed to introduce a new policy where a breach in any contract year could void guarantees across all four years. Stewart resisted being the test case for this approach, seeking language consistent with previous Cincinnati rookie contracts.

Team owner Mike Brown previously downplayed the disagreement, stating the holdup wasn’t about money but about protection clauses.

“The issue seems to be about guaranteed money, if in the event, he acted in a way that was contrary to league rules, or our rules, for example, if he got into a criminal situation,” Brown said. “We've been here for a long time, it's never happened, and that's what's holding up this contract, and from our vantage point, it's a form of foolishness. It just ought to get done. There is no dispute over the money. It's just a dispute in his mind that I guess, if he did something that really deserved punishment, that he would want the whole contract guaranteed.”

Ultimately, Stewart accepted the language after the Bengals made adjustments to the signing bonus structure. In return, he will now receive $500,000 more of his signing bonus upfront and has secured improved payout language, providing him greater financial security.

The holdout caused Stewart to miss mandatory minicamp, all of the offseason program, and the first three practices of training camp. However, he is now set to report and integrate with the team, potentially missing only 3–5 days of full practice action.

Stewart, a former standout at Texas A&M, brings significant promise to Cincinnati’s defensive line. Across three college seasons, he recorded 65 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He generated 65 quarterback pressures in his final two seasons, ranking eighth in the SEC. Stewart’s explosive burst and ability to wreak havoc off the edge have positioned him as a serious contender for a starting defensive end spot from day one.

His path to starting could accelerate if veteran pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, currently holding out, remains absent. Looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season that ended without a playoff berth, the Bengals could lean heavily on Stewart to make an immediate impact as a rookie.