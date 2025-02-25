The Cincinnati Bengals hit the jackpot, drafting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow in 2020 and pairing him with elite wideout, and former college teammate, Ja’Marr Chase in 2021. And then the Bengals nearly set their winning lotto ticket on fire. Cincinnati failed to sign Chase to a long term extension prior to the 2024 season, resulting in the All-Pro receiver holding in during camp. Ultimately, Chase opted to play last season but shut down contract negotiations with the team.

It’s a good thing Chase took the field in 2024 as the fourth-year wideout won the triple crown, leading the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). And he did it in the fourth year of his rookie deal, earning a base salary of $1.05 million – well, well below his market value.

Now the Bengals have wisely changed their tune on paying the former Offensive Player of the Year. “Ja’Marr is always going to be our priority. He’ll be the top paid non quarterback in the league. We’re there. Let’s get it done,” Cincinnati’s director of player personnel Duke Tobin said per Bengals reporter Charlie Goldsmith on X.

Most NFL analysts believed the Bengals arrived at this point a year ago. But, better late than never, right? “We’re going to reward Ja’Marr. He’s going to be the guy,” Tobin added, via Goldsmith.

The Bengals are (finally) ready to pay Ja’Marr Chase

So, the Bengals are going to reward Ja’Marr. They plan to make him the top paid non-QB in football. But what does that look like? Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is currently the highest-paid non passer at $35 million a year. Are the Bengals prepared to surpass that number?

One NFL insider believes Chase will be the first $40 million wideout. And if Tobin is true to his word, that seems like it will become reality. Of course, Chase isn’t the only Bengals player in search of a new deal. Fellow receiver Tee Higgins is a free agent looking to get paid.

Burrow has expressed optimism that the Bengals can pay both Chase and Higgins. But Higgins has an anticipated AAV of $25.4 million. So Cincinnati would be looking at a four-year, $100 million deal for their number two wideout.

Securing both receivers would be a boon for the Bengals’ offense, and likely win Burrow an MVP in the next couple years. But signing Chase and Higgins would come with tradeoffs. The team would likely be unable to retain sack leader Trey Hendrickson or add impact free agents. Considering Cincinnati missed the playoffs in 2024 largely due to its defense, the team needs to evaluate its priorities this offseason.