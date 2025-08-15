The Atlanta Braves have struggled with injuries throughout the season. Ronald Acuna Jr. went on the injured list for the second time this season with a calf strain. He and Austin Riley got updates earlier this week from Braves manager Brian Snitker. Atlanta hoped that the All-Star outfielder would be back before the weekend. Now that he is ready, Sandy Leon is headed to the minors.

Acuna Jr. made a big splash when he returned from the IL after a torn ACL. The superstar's triumphant return earned him an All-Star appearance, even if he passed on the Home Run Derby in Atlanta. His calf strain took the win out of his team's sails once again, though. However, the team reinstated him from the IL before their game on Friday, according to the Braves' social media.

Riley's return is a bit further down the road thanks to a setback in his recovery. The responsibility of re-igniting Atlanta's offense falls on Acuna Jr.. His team is in desperate need of a spark after falling into fourth place in the National League East. Snitker has done the best with his roster, but offensive slumps and injuries have held the team back from being successful.

Leon is going to the minor leagues to open up a roster spot on the Braves. Acuna Jr. and Co. are out of time to make a comeback this season. However, a strong finish to the season could give the team hope moving forward. Atlanta committed to its core at the trade deadline. Snitker and the front office believe that their veterans have what it takes to contend in the NL once again.

Acuna Jr.'s 2025 season has been a good summary of the Braves' struggles. He started the season out of the lineup, had an explosive return, but struggled to stay in his groove. The year might feel like a waste, but Atlanta is not discouraged. The team hopes that Acuna Jr.'s team helps kick off a winning streak to ride into the offseason.