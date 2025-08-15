The Denver Broncos opened their preseason schedule with exactly the kind of performance head coach Sean Payton wants to see from his depth players. They were confident, efficient, and opportunistic. In a game where the starters saw limited action, the reserves stepped up and delivered in a 30-9 win. They turned an early deficit into a rout. For players on the roster bubble, these are the games that can change careers. Three Broncos, in particular, made the most of their opportunities.

Broncos’ 2025 preseason snapshot

The preseason is back, and the Broncos opened with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. It wasn’t the smoothest start. The Niners jumped ahead 9-0 in the first quarter. However, that’s exactly what preseason is for: working out the kinks while tracking growth and development across the roster. Denver responded in dominant fashion. They scored 30 unanswered points and controlled the game on both sides of the ball.

Unlike the regular season, preseason evaluations have a lower snap threshold. This allows more players to earn meaningful grades. In this opener, we have a few players who earned noteworthy mentions. Beyond the final score, the real value came from the Broncos who seized the opportunity to improve their stock and strengthen their case for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Denver Broncos roster hopefuls who improved stock after game vs. 49ers.

1. QB Jarrett Stidham: commanding and efficient in relief

When Bo Nix’s night ended after a shaky opening stretch, veteran Jarrett Stidham took over and immediately brought stability to the offense. His command of Sean Payton’s system was evident from the start. He orchestrated five drives and put points on the board in four of them.

Stidham finished the game an ultra-efficient 14-of-15 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three carries for 36 yards to lead the team in rushing. His decision-making was sharp, avoiding negative plays while still pushing the ball downfield when opportunities arose. The chemistry with his receivers, particularly Trent Sherfield, was on full display. This was highlighted by a perfectly placed touchdown throw.

Sure, no one is suggesting he’s coming for Nix’s starting job. However, Stidham’s performance reinforced why a reliable QB2 is so valuable in the NFL. If Saturday was any indication, Denver has one of the better backup quarterback situations in the league.

2. WR Trent Sherfield: more than just a special teams ace

When the Broncos signed Sherfield, the expectation was that he’d be a core special teamer and blocking presence on offense. On Saturday night, he proved he’s capable of much more. Sherfield caught all three of his targets for 73 yards. That included an impressive toe-tapping touchdown in the corner of the end zone from Stidham.

His route-running was crisp, and his ability to win contested catches gave the offense a reliable chain-mover. Sherfield’s touchdown showcased his body control and sideline awareness. These are traits that could earn him more offensive snaps than initially projected.

Article Continues Below

You can still pencil him in as a core special teams player. That said, his offensive upside can no longer be overlooked. If he keeps stacking games like this, Sherfield could carve out a legitimate role as a rotational wide receiver. When that happens, he could become a key depth piece in a suddenly deeper Broncos receiving corps.

3. RB Tyler Badie: making his case in a crowded backfield

Running back Tyler Badie entered training camp as a long shot to make the roster. He was stuck behind JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and even Audric Estime. However, his performance against San Francisco may have forced a reevaluation.

Badie led all Broncos backs with 32 rushing yards on five carries. He averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per attempt. Beyond the stats, he ran with vision and burst. Badie showed the ability to make defenders miss while also handling his pass-blocking assignments. His versatility fits perfectly with what Payton demands from his backs.

In fact, using the eye test alone, Badie might have been Denver’s most complete back on the night. McLaughlin remains a fan favorite and a known quantity in Payton’s offense. Still, performances like this could make Badie too valuable to stash on the practice squad without risking another team scooping him up.

Stock up in the Mile High City

Preseason is the proving ground for players fighting to earn a place in the NFL, and the Broncos’ win over the 49ers provided exactly that opportunity. Jarrett Stidham looked every bit the steady, game-ready backup Denver needs behind Bo Nix. Trent Sherfield reminded everyone that special teams contributors can also be offensive playmakers. Tyler Badie turned a crowded running back room into a legitimate competition.

A 30-9 preseason win won’t mean anything in the standings. However, it could mean everything for these players’ careers. With two games left to make their final impressions, Stidham, Sherfield, and Badie have positioned themselves firmly on the right side of the roster bubble. If they keep this up, they might not be on it for long.