NFL Free Agency is well underway, and there remain a few dominos to fall. One domino involved contracts for Cincinnati Bengals receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Both receivers were searching for paydays and hoped to remain in Cincinnati. On Sunday night, they received their wish.

Higgins and Chase have each agreed to four-year contract extensions, they confirmed FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz. Chase is signing a four-year, $161 million contract with $112 million guaranteed. This makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Higgins is signing a four-year, $115 million contract with the Bengals. The first two years of this deal are fully guaranteed, according to Schultz. This new deal makes him the highest-paid WR2 in league history.

There was some manuvering taking place before these contracts were agreed to. Higgins switched agents a few months ago, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. The Bengals star is now represented by Rocky Arcenaux, who represents Chase. Arcenaux reportedly told Cincinnati they had to sign Higgins if they wanted a deal done with Chase.

Chase has become one of the best wide receivers in football since being drafted. The Bengals star finished the 2024 season with 1708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 catches. Until this deal, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was the highest-paid non-QB in league history.

Higgins was the subject of Bengals trade rumors for some time, especially before the 2024 season. He enjoyed a breakout campaign on his own in 2024. The Cincinnati pass catcher racked up 911 yards and 10 touchdowns on 73 catches.

The Bengals failed to make the playoffs despite their high-flying offense. Cincinnati had one of the worst defenses in the league in 2024. They were ranked bottom-10 in yards allowed per game and points allowed per game. They finished 9-8, but the Bengals received no postseason football.

The Bengals certainly have work to do this offseason if they want to make the postseason. However, they have a good thing going on offense with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and quarterback Joe Burrow. These contract extensions ensure this good thing continues for the foreseeable future.