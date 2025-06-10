Who knows what is going on with the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense? And will they make it worse by trading Trey Hendrickson? But there’s nothing wrong with the offense, and Joe Burrow was named “Achilles heel” of two Super Bowl hopefuls.

In rankings since the 2020 season, Burrow appeared as the biggest problem for the Broncos and the 49ers, according to Pro Football Focus.

“(Burrow’s) 93.6 PFF overall grade against Denver in 2024 is the best single-game grade of his career,” PFF wrote. “And he owns a 91.5 PFF passing grade in two matchups with San Francisco.”

Bengals Joe Burrow causing problems out west

First, the deep dive lands in San Francisco. Burrow has only played the 49ers twice, but he’s hurt them pretty badly.

“(Along with the) 91.5 PFF passing grade, (Burrow has thrown) five touchdowns and no interceptions,” PFF wrote. “He also produced eight big-time throws compared to two turnover-worthy plays in those games.”

Against the Broncos, it’s also a two-game sample size.

Article Continues Below
More Cincinnati Bengals News
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Bengals surprisingly release leading tackler ahead of mandatory minicampDouglas Fritz ·
Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Adam Jones aka Pacman Jones at the NFL Draft prospect clinic with Special Olympics at Draft Experience Field at Titletown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Adam Jones’ camp breaks silence on shocking arrest in KentuckyMike Gianakos ·
image thumbnail
Rising Cincinnati Bengals rookie turning heads in 2025 OTAsEnzo Flojo ·
Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam \"Pacman\" Jones, seen in this 2017 picture, will spend 30 days in jail for assaulting a security guard at an Over-the-Rhine nightclub in February.
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested in Kentucky for public intoxication, assaultBenjamin Adducchio ·
Three mystery players in the middle, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase around them, Cincinnati skyline in the background
3 Cincinnati Bengals hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowEnzo Flojo ·
Cincinnati Bengals Trey Hendrickson makes an appearance at practice, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati.
Bengals rumors: Insider reveals ideal Trey Hendrickson trade packageBen Strauss ·

“The first matchup was a low-scoring affair in which Burrow recorded a solid 78.8 PFF overall grade,” PFF wrote. “The second game was one of the best contests of the 2024 season. The Bengals were victorious as Burrow outdueled Bo Nix to the tune of 412 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a 93.6 PFF overall grade that currently stands as the best single-game grade of Burrow’s career.”

Not bad, right?

Well, Burrow plans to do even better this season, according to bengals.com.

“If I had played even better (last year), we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in,” said Burrow, coming off one of the best seasons in NFL history. “I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better than I did last year, then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else.”

He’s getting help from Dak Notestine, who has trained Joe Burrow from proms to Pro Bowls. The intricate details remain, Notestine said.

“This offseason, what we've done so far is do a little more mimicry of positions he'll find himself in during a game and things he thinks could be tuned up,” Notestine says. “He's trying to put himself in athletic positions so he can be the athlete that he is. Sometimes, even though he's had some amazing plays and clearly shown the ability to escape, people see him more as a thrower. Not that he wants to change his game at all. But I just think he likes the athleticism of being able to make guys miss.”