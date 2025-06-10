Who knows what is going on with the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense? And will they make it worse by trading Trey Hendrickson? But there’s nothing wrong with the offense, and Joe Burrow was named “Achilles heel” of two Super Bowl hopefuls.

In rankings since the 2020 season, Burrow appeared as the biggest problem for the Broncos and the 49ers, according to Pro Football Focus.

“(Burrow’s) 93.6 PFF overall grade against Denver in 2024 is the best single-game grade of his career,” PFF wrote. “And he owns a 91.5 PFF passing grade in two matchups with San Francisco.”

Bengals Joe Burrow causing problems out west

First, the deep dive lands in San Francisco. Burrow has only played the 49ers twice, but he’s hurt them pretty badly.

“(Along with the) 91.5 PFF passing grade, (Burrow has thrown) five touchdowns and no interceptions,” PFF wrote. “He also produced eight big-time throws compared to two turnover-worthy plays in those games.”

Against the Broncos, it’s also a two-game sample size.

“The first matchup was a low-scoring affair in which Burrow recorded a solid 78.8 PFF overall grade,” PFF wrote. “The second game was one of the best contests of the 2024 season. The Bengals were victorious as Burrow outdueled Bo Nix to the tune of 412 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a 93.6 PFF overall grade that currently stands as the best single-game grade of Burrow’s career.”

Not bad, right?

Well, Burrow plans to do even better this season, according to bengals.com.

“If I had played even better (last year), we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in,” said Burrow, coming off one of the best seasons in NFL history. “I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better than I did last year, then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else.”

He’s getting help from Dak Notestine, who has trained Joe Burrow from proms to Pro Bowls. The intricate details remain, Notestine said.

“This offseason, what we've done so far is do a little more mimicry of positions he'll find himself in during a game and things he thinks could be tuned up,” Notestine says. “He's trying to put himself in athletic positions so he can be the athlete that he is. Sometimes, even though he's had some amazing plays and clearly shown the ability to escape, people see him more as a thrower. Not that he wants to change his game at all. But I just think he likes the athleticism of being able to make guys miss.”