Joe Burrow made his enjoyment of football very clear following the Cincinnati Bengals' 45-21 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Burrow has been in the NFL since 2020, standing out as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. However, injuries and inconsistent play have held him and the Bengals back from achieving their potential. The 2025 season was more of the same, resulting in Burrow expressing his struggles in enjoying the game due to the lack of success.

Burrow was more like his usual self with his display against the Dolphins. He completed 25 passes out of 32 attempts for 309 yards and four touchdowns, lighting up Miami's defense through the air.

The star quarterback reflected on his performance after the game, per reporter Ben Baby. When a reporter asked about him having fun in the matchup, Burrow made his answer very clear.

“I'm having fun playing football. Not playing football is not fun. Sitting in the locker room rehabbing all day, that's not why you do it. This is why you do it right here,” Burrow said.

How Joe Burrow, Bengals played against Dolphins

Article Continues Below

It's clear that Joe Burrow wants to win. Considering the Bengals' struggles following their Super Bowl appearance in 2021, that has been a top priority for the star quarterback, resulting in his frustrations throughout past seasons.

Fortunately for Cincinnati, the unit is back on the win column after beating the Dolphins. They started off slow as Miami led 14-10 at one point. Despite this, the Bengals took full control by scoring four unanswered touchdowns throughout the second and third quarters. Miami never recovered from this, having their first-half efforts go to waste.

Chase Brown was active on the ground and in the air, having 12 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown while making four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Samaje Perine followed with seven rushes for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Ja'Marr Chase was dominant against Miami's secondary all day, leading with nine catches for 109 yards. Tee Higgins came next with three receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown, while Mike Gesicki caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati improved to a 5-10 record on the season, holding the third spot in the AFC North Division standings. They are above the Cleveland Browns while trailing the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 12th place. They are above the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans while trailing the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.