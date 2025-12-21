While the Cincinnati Bengals had high hopes entering the 2025 season, an early-season toe injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow was a contributing factor to the team's stumble to 5-10 so far. Since returning in Cincinnati's 32-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving, the 2020 top overall pick has picked up right where he left off. During Sunday's 45-21 romp over the Miami Dolphins on the road, Burrow surpassed the 20,000 passing yard mark. The former LSU Tiger had an ice-cold take on the milestone while speaking with ESPN's Ben Baby, who shared Burrow's thoughts via X, formerly Twitter.

“I missed a full season of games too, so it should have been more,” Burrow said to Baby post-game.

The Bengals have gone 2-2 since Burrow's return, losing to the Buffalo Bills and Ravens in between their first win over Baltimore and Sunday's win in Miami. Now, Burrow will look to lead Cincinnati to wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns at home to close out a disappointing 2025. As the franchise looks forward to what could be a brighter 2026, it's apparent that changes will be needed to see that more optimistic future. How will this offseason shape up in southern Ohio?

Bengals could undergo a host of changes this coming offseason

Article Continues Below

Now in his seventh season in charge of the Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor's staff could certainly see changes once this campaign wraps up. Ever since the deep playoff runs made in 2021 and 2022, Cincinnati has missed the playoffs. Burrow and company were looking to change that trend this season, yet his early-season toe injury, along with one of the NFL's worst defenses, ruined those chances.

After firing former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and replacing him with Al Golden, the defense has taken a major step back. Burrow's protection on the offensive line has once again been a sore spot as well. For one of the NFL's thriftiest franchises, it's clear that changes are needed on the banks of the Ohio River. Will Burrow and company get reinforcements for a renewed playoff push next season, or will the Bengals take yet another step backwards?