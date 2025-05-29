Trey Hendrickson's time with the Cincinnati Bengals remains uncertain as the 2025 NFL offseason continues to progress.

Hendrickson has been absent from the team's OTAs while he negotiates with the front office for a significant contract extension. He rose up the ranks as one of their key defensive players, providing enough reason for him to demand more for his value.

NFL insider Peter Schrager appeared as a special guest on the May 28 edition of the Pat McAfee Show. He gave his outlook on Hendrickson's situation, revealing he is not sure if the two parties come to a compromise by training camp.

“I don't know if the Trey Hendrickson situation gets settled by the time we're at Training Camp..He's a wonderful member of the community and he's a great leader in the locker room,” Schrager said.

What lies ahead for Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

Months have passed since the 2024 NFL season ended, and the Bengals still haven't come to terms with Trey Hendrickson.

The star defender is undeniably elite at his position, having been loyal to Cincinnati since 2021. He even played a key role to their Super Bowl run in the 2021 season, making his situation all the more unique.

Hendrickson earned four Pro Bowl selections throughout his time with the Bengals, securing the Deacon Jones Award in 2024. That season saw him play for the entire season, making 46 tackles, 17.5 sacks, six pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.

The Bengals look to return to playoff contention after a down year in 2024, falling just short of postseason action with a 9-8 record. However, if they want the defensive side of the ball to be strong, they will need to figure out their situation with Hendrickson soon.