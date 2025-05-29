Trey Hendrickson's time with the Cincinnati Bengals remains uncertain as the 2025 NFL offseason continues to progress.

Hendrickson has been absent from the team's OTAs while he negotiates with the front office for a significant contract extension. He rose up the ranks as one of their key defensive players, providing enough reason for him to demand more for his value.

NFL insider Peter Schrager appeared as a special guest on the May 28 edition of the Pat McAfee Show. He gave his outlook on Hendrickson's situation, revealing he is not sure if the two parties come to a compromise by training camp.

“I don't know if the Trey Hendrickson situation gets settled by the time we're at Training Camp..He's a wonderful member of the community and he's a great leader in the locker room,” Schrager said.

What lies ahead for Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

Article Continues Below
Related Cincinnati Bengals News
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter of the NFL game at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
NFL makes admission about Joe Burrow’s Ravens complaintBen Strauss ·
Trey Hendrickson, Bengals
Bengals’ riskiest move in 2025 NFL offseasonDouglas Fritz ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) hangs his head on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.
Bengals’ contract issues mount with Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart holdoutsJosh Davis ·
image thumbnail
Bears’ perfect Trey Hendrickson trade proposal to BengalsDouglas Fritz ·
Trey Hendrickson in a Lions uniform. He is surrounded by question mark emojis. There are also logos for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions.
Lions trade proposal lands Trey Hendrickson in Bengals blockbusterBen Strauss ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Joe Burrow reveals disappointment with another Bengals primetime game vs RavensBenedetto Vitale ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Months have passed since the 2024 NFL season ended, and the Bengals still haven't come to terms with Trey Hendrickson.

The star defender is undeniably elite at his position, having been loyal to Cincinnati since 2021. He even played a key role to their Super Bowl run in the 2021 season, making his situation all the more unique.

Hendrickson earned four Pro Bowl selections throughout his time with the Bengals, securing the Deacon Jones Award in 2024. That season saw him play for the entire season, making 46 tackles, 17.5 sacks, six pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.

The Bengals look to return to playoff contention after a down year in 2024, falling just short of postseason action with a 9-8 record. However, if they want the defensive side of the ball to be strong, they will need to figure out their situation with Hendrickson soon.