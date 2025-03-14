Amid another offseason full of drama, the Cincinnati Bengals are determined to give Ja'Marr Chase a lucrative extension. Ahead of Chase's contract year, the team is prepared to offer Chase a deal that would break Myles Garrett's current record as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Intent on avoiding another holdout, the Bengals are working on offering Chase a deal potentially up to $41 million per year, per Adam Schefter. Garrett recently signed a four-year, $160 million extension — including $123 million guaranteed — with the Cleveland Browns, averaging $40 million per year. The deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback of all time, stealing the record Maxx Crosby just set a week before.

Unlike Garrett, Chase has made it clear he wishes to remain in Cincinnati and hopes the two sides come to an agreement. Garrett's deal came after he publicly requested a trade from the Browns, citing his desire to win.

Still on his rookie deal, Chase remains contracted to the four-year, $30 million deal he signed as a rookie. In just four years, he has made the Pro Bowl in each season and already has one first-team All-Pro recognition to his name.

Chase is coming off a historic 2024 season in which he led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He recorded career highs across the board with 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Bengals looking to extend Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

While the Bengals work on offering Ja'Marr Chase an extension, they are simultaneously developing a deal for Tee Higgins, Schefter added. Both star receivers are eligible to sign extensions, with Higgins currently on a franchise tag for the second consecutive year.

No numbers have been reported on Higgins' potential deal, but he is also expected to receive a significant pay raise. The Bengals were able to extend Higgins in the 2024 offseason but were unable to do so, leading to the wideout holding out into the preseason.

Cincinnati's urgency to get both deals done is likely influenced by its mishandling of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is currently seeking a trade. Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024, is currently on the trade block after failed negotiations. He signed a one-year, $21 million extension in 2024, which temporarily keeps him with the team through the 2025 season.

Depending on the size of Chase and Higgins' deals, the Bengals may be forced to re-negotiate other contracts before sending any offers. Joe Burrow noted at the end of the 2024 season that he is open to working with the front office to keep both of his top pass-catchers in Cincinnati.