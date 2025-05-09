The Cincinnati Bengals began rookie minicamp on Friday, giving the coaching staff a good look at the incoming group of prospects. However, first-round selection Shemar Stewart is reportedly holding out for now over contract negotiations.

While sitting in the locker room after practice, media members questioned the former Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher why he's not participating in rookie camp. The 21-year-old rookie casually admitted that he “just decided not to sign those papers,” according to Caleb Noe of WCPO. The Bengals' rookie does claim he hopes to sign a deal by next week.

“I just decided not to sign those papers … I hate being on the sideline looking at everybody else do work.” Bengals 1st round pick Shemar Stewart said he hopes to have his contract signed by next week. He did not participate in rookie minicamp today, but was present.#Bengals… pic.twitter.com/8HWqmL3ROV — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The last time a rookie held out was in 2022 when Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo held out. Ojabo wanted more guaranteed money in the third year of his rookie deal and eventually signed a contract before the start of the 2022 NFL season. However, that situation was a tad different, as Ojabo was bouncing back from an Achilles injury and wasn't expected to play that season anyway.

Stewart, who was the No. 17 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, is viewed as an immediate impact player for the defense. Especially with Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson still negotiating an extension of his own. Reports indicate that Hendrickson could sit out until a deal is finalized.

The good news is that it's still early in the offseason, and there is plenty of time to get a contract signed for Stewart. Some players take several weeks after the conclusion of the draft to sign a contract. But many don't hold out of the rookie minicamp portion of the offseason. The Bengals will likely continue negotiating with Stewart and his agent until an agreement is found.

Shemar Stewart played three seasons at Texas A&M and proved to be a reliable force on the defensive line. During his final season with the program, Stewart managed to record 31 combined tackles (14 solo), 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.