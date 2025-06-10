The Cincinnati Bengals have a roster that just two years ago looked like a perennial AFC contender. Now, however, they find themselves in transition. Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is back to full health, and the team has invested heavily in draft capital to reload across key positions. That said, as the Bengals look to climb back to the top of the AFC North, several veterans may find themselves pushed by hungry rookies eager to make their mark.

The Bengals also face questions swirling around defensive contracts, offensive line health, and running back depth. With that, Cincinnati’s coaching staff is counting on a new crop of talent to inject life into an underachieving roster. Three veterans in particular—Samaje Perine, Cordell Volson, and Joseph Ossai—should be feeling the heat.

A Tumultuous Offseason

The biggest stories surrounding the Bengals right now are centered on contract disputes. The most notable one involves star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart. Ideally, the team resolves these issues before training camp. However, contingency planning is already underway.

The contract standoff between Shemar Stewart and the Bengals leaves both sides in a tough spot. Cincinnati drafted Stewart expecting him to make an immediate impact on defense. However, his absence from OTAs is stalling his development. That's doing little to silence the concerns about his college production.

While Stewart remains sidelined, the Bengals’ coaching staff is using OTAs to evaluate rookies against veterans. Early signs suggest some key position battles are already taking shape—each with the potential to reshape Cincinnati’s 2025 season.

1. A Potential Backfield Shakeup

Samaje Perine and Zack Moss are both experienced, versatile running backs. That said, their grip on the depth chart is far from secure. With Joe Mixon long gone and Chase Brown poised to take on a larger workload, the Bengals used a sixth-round pick on Texas Tech star Tahj Brooks. It could end up being a sneaky-great move.

Brooks rushed for more than 1,500 yards in each of his last two college seasons. He brings a physical, downhill running style that stands out in the Bengals’ running back room. More than just a workhorse, Brooks is also capable of catching passes out of the backfield. That gives Cincinnati’s offense a potential new wrinkle.

Sure, Perine and Moss offer reliability. However, neither possesses Brooks’ explosiveness or long-term upside. Brooks may not start the season ahead of them on the depth chart. Still, his ceiling could prove too high to ignore.

By midseason, don’t be surprised if Brooks is splitting meaningful carries with Brown. If he impresses in camp and early regular-season action, he could emerge as the second half of a dynamic one-two punch. Given the importance of a strong run game to protect Burrow and balance the offense, Brooks could just leapfrog the veterans.

2. Upgrading the Guard Spot

Protecting Burrow must be the Bengals' No.1 priority. That’s why they spent a premium draft pick on Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild. He now threatens to take Cordell Volson’s job on the left side.

Volson has been a serviceable starter but has struggled in pass protection. That's something Cincinnati simply cannot afford in 2025. Fairchild, on the other hand, enters the league as one of the most polished interior linemen in his class. A powerful run-blocker with elite agility for his size, Fairchild has the physical tools to step in immediately.

Perhaps more importantly, Fairchild has existing chemistry with right tackle Amarius Mims. He is a former Georgia teammate. That cohesion could be critical to shoring up the left side of the line.

Volson sure has the experience. However, Fairchild’s combination of power and footwork may prove too compelling for the coaching staff to ignore. This position battle could be one of the most important—and tightly contested—of the summer.

3. The Pressure Cooker on the Edge

Joseph Ossai has waited patiently for a shot to prove himself as a full-time starter. He has logged just three starts across 47 games despite racking up 9.5 sacks in limited action. That wait may soon be over—but not without a fight.

Shemar Stewart was drafted to eventually take over one of the Bengals’ edge positions. However, with he and Hendrickson embroiled in contract drama, so much is up in the air. Of course, Stewart’s own situation remains fluid. The rookie is currently holding out of OTAs due to a contract dispute. That only adds more uncertainty to a pivotal position group.

Assuming both Hendrickson and Stewart suit up this fall, Ossai will find himself in a make-or-break season. Stewart may be raw. After all, he totaled just 4.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M. Still, his upside is undeniable. He’s long, explosive, and versatile enough to line up across multiple spots.

If Stewart lives up to his traits, Ossai’s role could diminish. That makes this a true potential training camp battle to watch (once Stewart signs).

A Defining Year

As the Bengals navigate contract turbulence and look to rebound from an underwhelming 2024, internal competition will define their identity. With multiple rookies poised to push established veterans, Cincinnati’s depth chart could look very different by midseason.

For Perine, Volson, and Ossai, the message is clear: evolve or risk being overtaken. The Bengals are betting big on their new blood—and based on early impressions, they may be right to do so.