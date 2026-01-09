Football icon and former and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson at one point resided in Paycor Stadium — formerly known as Paul Brown Stadium — due to financial and training reasons.

Recently, the 48-year-old icon has broken his silence to reflect on his time residing in the stadium, while reacting to a social media post.

Claiming himself to be “financially conscious,” Johnson addressed the incident and stated, “Nobody in the world is better at being cheaper/financially conscious than me.” The post also talked about how “Ochocinco” lived inside the stadium to save money and be the first one in training.

🚨🚨THIS IS WILD🚨🚨 Legendary #Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson revealed that he LIVED in the team stadium for the first two years of his career. Ochocinco lived in the stadium so he could save money & be the first one in the training room. The only player ever to do this😳 pic.twitter.com/0SIaGDzjH8 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 9, 2026

A few years ago, while speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Johnson had opened up in detail about his stay inside the stadium.

“You gotta remember, I stayed at the stadium the first two years because I didn’t want to spend no money,” Johnson said. “What’s the point? Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, [or] go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility at Paul Brown? Showers, cafeteria, TV, couch, gaming system. What's the point? I was so locked in. It wasn’t about having my own space.”

After staying at the stadium for two years, Johnson finally moved out of it in his third year as an NFL star. Johnson reflected that former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis asked him to move out of the stadium.

“That's when Marvin [Lewis] came in and also said, ‘It's time for you to be responsible. Spread your wings. Get your own place,'” Johnson said. “So, listen, I moved right down the street.”

Based on Johnson's past interview with Shannon Sharpe and his recent social media, it is evident that the former wide receiver was actually one of the most “financially conscious” players in the league, when compared to the other extravagant luxuries the other players enjoyed. During his 10 seasons with the Bengals, Johnson accumulated 751 receptions, 10,783 yards, and 66 touchdowns.