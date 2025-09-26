Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is mourning the loss of a fellow former NFL player and friend, Rudi Johnson. Rudi died earlier this week of an apparent suicide, according to Florida authorities on Tuesday (Sept. 23) per NBC.

On an episode of the Nightcap Show with Shannon Sharpe on Wednesday (Sept. 24), Ocho shared a regret he had regarding his relationship with the former Pro Bowl running back.

“I just lost my dog yesterday, Rudi Johnson … obviously the great memories we had playing in Cincinnati and all that good stuff.”

Ocho and Rudi were drafted in the same year in 2001 and played together on the Bengals until 2007.

“I'm kind of upset, I'm kind of hurt I wasn't able to say goodbye to a good friend of mine,” Johnson said. “It's unfortunate. Young Rudi, boy, you're gonna be missed. I love you.”

TMZ Sports was the first to report on the former running back's death, sharing that Rudi was “recently struggling with mental health issues and the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome.”

A source told the outlet that Rudi always put others first and did everything he could to “people on and off the field.”

As for his death, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office shared that “no foul play [is] suspected,” it said in a statement.

“All indications are leading to suicide,” Detective Joseph Peguero told NBC News.

The outlet confirmed that Rudi's death was by suicide in Florida just after midnight on Tuesday (Sept. 22).

“These tragic circumstances must also serve as a call to action,” Rudi's agent Peter Schaffer said in a statement per NBC. “The NFL and the scientific community must do more — more research into CTE, more innovation into how we can treat it, prevent it, and provide support to those living with it. Players past, present, and future deserve nothing less.”

Rudi is regarded as one of the best running backs in Bengals history. Ocho and Rudi led the Bengals to a division title in 2005. The late running back left the Bengals for the Detroit Lions in 2008 which was his final year in the NFL.

“Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement. “He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing.”