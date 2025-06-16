For the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL offseason is a balancing act of continuity and calculated change. With minicamp now in the rearview mirror, the pressure is intensifying for veterans who find themselves on the bubble. The Bengals’ 90-man roster is brimming with youth, potential, and financial implications. This also means tough decisions are coming. Sure, most eyes are locked on Joe Burrow and the team's offensive firepower. However, the quieter roster battles may hold the keys to Cincinnati’s 2025 season. Two veterans, in particular, are under the microscope—each facing steep odds in holding onto a roster spot come September.

Unanswered Questions

The Bengals were pretty quiet during free agency and left the period with question marks at several positions. However, they were able to extend both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Getting deals done with their star wide receiver tandem maintains continuity for Burrow and the offense.

Cincinnati does have another contract dispute with All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, though. The two sides haven’t been able to get on the same page regarding a long-term deal. Recall that Hendrickson carried their pass-rushing efforts in 2024 (17.5 sacks). They did select Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart in the first round. Still, even though he’s a physical specimen, his lack of production is concerning.

The Bengals also drafted a pair of promising linebackers in Demetrius Knight Jr and Barrett Carter. However, that seems like a bet for the future, with Logan Wilson still in the building.

Cincinnati boasts an elite offense that can score with anyone, but their ability to compete in the AFC will hinge on whether or not they can take a step forward defensively in 2025. Unfortunately, they haven’t done much to silence those concerns.

Here we'll try to look at the two Cincinnati Bengals players who may be in danger of getting cut after their 2025 minicamp.

1. The Cap Casualty Waiting to Happen?

When the Bengals signed Zack Moss, it was seen as a solid depth move. The 27-year-old has experience, reliability, and over 3,000 career scrimmage yards to his name. That said, NFL careers can turn quickly. Moss is coming off a season-ending neck injury. In a room that now includes Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, and rookie Tahj Brooks, Moss is running out of runway.

Brown already looks like the present and future of the Bengals backfield. The second-year standout rushed for 990 yards in 2024. He averged 4.3 yards per carry and punched in seven rushing touchdowns. He also proved to be a threat in the passing game. Brown is explosive, durable, and still on a rookie contract.

To bolster that backfield further, the Bengals brought back Perine and used a sixth-round pick on Texas Tech’s Brooks. The latter exited college as the Red Raiders’ all-time leading rusher. Brooks is a physical, downhill runner who brings fresh legs and upside.

Moss finds himself in a lose-lose scenario. The team has a crowded room and an unforgiving salary cap. The Bengals have already restructured his contract to open up cap space. However, cutting him would free up an additional $2.7 million. With other financial battles looming, Cincinnati may choose flexibility over sentiment.

2. Flashy, but Floundering

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton entered the NFL with a resume packed with highlights and expectations. A third-round pick in 2024, Burton brought speed, agility, and big-play potential. As the 2025 season nears, though, his role in Cincinnati’s offense looks less like a contributor and more like an afterthought.

The writing was already on the wall last season when Burton was a healthy scratch for the season finale. Yes, his rookie struggles might have been forgivable in most cases. That said, his exclusion from a meaningless Week 18 game signaled deeper concerns about consistency, maturity, or both.

Meanwhile, 2023 sixth-round pick Andrei Iosivas has surged up the depth chart. He has entrenched himself as WR3 behind Chase and Higgins. Tight end Mike Gesicki also commands targets in the short and intermediate zones. As such, Burton’s path to relevance narrows considerably.

Burton still has his rookie deal going for him, and the Bengals likely don’t want to give up on a third-rounder so quickly. However, flash doesn’t last in the NFL; production does.

Depth Brings Decisions

Every team loves having depth—until it comes time to make the final cuts. The Bengals have built a roster with young talent ready to push veterans out the door. For Zack Moss and Jermaine Burton, that reality is fast approaching. With younger, cheaper, and more dynamic players already climbing the depth chart, these two could become high-profile casualties in Cincinnati’s pursuit of a Super Bowl window.

The next few weeks of training camp could be make-or-break for both. But as things stand, the Bengals’ message is clear: past performance is no longer enough.