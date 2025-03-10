The Cincinnati Bengals are in an important offseason. They already placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, hoping to keep him around and make Joe Burrow happy. That means they have to negotiate a new deal with Trey Hendrickson before he hits free agency next spring. But the Bengals are struggling to pay all of their stars, which could lead to a Hendrickson trade. Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer details what Cincinnati is looking for in a trade.

“I don’t see the Bengals moving Trey Hendrickson for less than a second-round pick,” Breer reported. “It’s a tricky spot for Cincinnati to be in—finding a team to give up a premium pick and $30 million (or more) per year for a 31-year-old pass rusher isn’t easy. Hendrickson’s camp at one point told the Bengals they could bring home a first-rounder for him, but that hasn’t happened.”

There are very few players who get traded for a first-overall pick in the NFL. DK Metcalf is an elite wide receiver and he went for a second, Geno Smith is a starting quarterback and he went for a third. Even though Hendrickson has been a premier pass rusher for the past five seasons, he likely won't get a first back.

Where could the Bengals send Trey Hendrickson?

Burrow has been very public in his desire to keep Higgins and Hendrickson for the future. But the reality of the Bengals' ownership situation is that they cannot afford everybody. If they can get a second-round pick back for Hendrickson, it is worth taking considering his age. He is 31 years old and his prime may be behind him.

The Bills, Commanders, and Seahawks all tried to trade for Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Throw in the Eagles as well, who were heavily connected to Myles Garrett before he re-signed. The Falcons just cut Grady Jarrett and the Chargers cut Joey Bosa. That is the short list of teams who could give up a premium pick to bring Hendrickson in with their eyes on the Super Bowl.

But the Bengals are one of those teams who are looking to make a deep playoff run this season. They have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and need to improve their defense to make the dance this year. Trading Hendrickson is not going to make the defense any better. Keeping him in a contract year is something they should consider if trades do not materialize.