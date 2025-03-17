The Cincinnati Bengals have officially locked in their dynamic receiving duo for the foreseeable future, securing both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with massive contract extensions. On Sunday, both wide receivers took to social media to confirm the news in identical fashion, posting a single handshake emoji on X, formerly Twitter, a symbol that quickly went viral among Bengals fans.

Higgins, who agreed to a four-year, $115 million extension, will remain in Cincinnati through 2028. Meanwhile, Chase signed a record-breaking four-year, $161 million deal, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. His contract includes $112 million guaranteed and averages $40.25 million per year.

After news of the extensions broke, Chase added more reaction on Instagram, calling Higgins “my brotha man” and further cementing the strong bond between the two receivers.

With Chase and Higgins both under contract, quarterback Joe Burrow now has his top two targets secured for years to come. Burrow, who has been vocal about wanting the organization to take care of his playmakers, expressed his support for their deals earlier this offseason.

Bengals make history extending Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase

“We have several guys like [Chase] who have stepped up for us and deserved to be paid,” Burrow said during the Pro Bowl Games in January. “And deserve to be paid what they’re worth.”

Chase is coming off a historic 2024 season, in which he led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and touchdowns (17), becoming just the fifth player since the AFL-NFL merger to win the receiving triple crown. Higgins, despite missing five games due to injury, still posted 73 receptions for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns.

The path to Higgins’ extension wasn’t without drama. The Bengals initially placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight season, which led to trade speculation and frustration from Higgins’ camp. However, after months of negotiations, Cincinnati ultimately made the long-term commitment to keep him alongside Chase.

Higgins’ deal includes guarantees for the first two years, securing his future in Cincinnati. Prior to the extension, he was set to play the 2025 season on the $26.16 million franchise tag, but his new contract provides long-term security and financial stability.

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses last season—ranking eighth in points per drive and fourth in touchdowns per pass attempt—the Bengals missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Injuries, including Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury, derailed their postseason hopes.

Now, with their core offensive pieces locked in, Cincinnati is positioned to return to championship contention. Chase and Higgins are among the league’s best receiving duos, and their continued chemistry with Burrow could help the Bengals recapture their Super Bowl aspirations.

With the extensions finalized, Bengals fans can now shift their focus to the upcoming season, where expectations will be sky-high. If Burrow stays healthy and the offensive unit plays up to its potential, Cincinnati could be right back in the mix for another deep playoff run.