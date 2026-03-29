The narrative surrounding the Cleveland Browns' offseason has become increasingly intense as draft analysts and team officials offer differing views on the team's direction, and media outlets have reported that Andrew Berry has shut down speculation about a potential quarterback competition. However, external discussions about the team remain heated. This was particularly evident on the First Draft Podcast, where Mel Kiper Jr. became noticeably frustrated after Field Yates suggested that the Browns should draft Ty Simpson.

Kiper argued that the team already has a superior talent in Shedeur Sanders, defending the young quarterback while dismissing the need for another rookie quarterback.

Zac Jackson reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Andrew Berry is working to dampen these external debates by emphasizing that no decisions have been made regarding the starting quarterback job.

Berry explained that because the potential competitors have not yet worked with the new coaching staff or participated in on-field drills, it is premature to establish any hierarchy.

The general manager stated that while the organization expects every player on the roster to compete, the outcome will be determined solely by performance during the upcoming offseason program, and this approach reinforces a commitment to internal evaluation over the speculation currently circulating.

Beyond the quarterback position, the Browns are also clarifying the future of their defensive cornerstone. Andrew Berry recently took a strong stance against potential Myles Garrett trade rumors by calling the star pass rusher a “career Brown” during the NFL owners meetings.

Despite recent contract restructures reported by Adam Schefter and Mike Garafolo, having shifted $8 million into early roster bonuses, the front office insists these moves are merely internal financial adjustments and not signs of an impending departure.

Even with a slight shift in Berry’s public rhetoric, the team remains firm that their premier defender is not on the trade block.